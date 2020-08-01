Manchester United vs Liverpool: Who has won the most games?

Manchester United has won the most games in head-to-head fixtures against Liverpool and has recorded 80 victories over its arch-rivals. The two English behemoths have played a total of 204 games in their recorded history and share one of the fiercest rivalries in the Premier League.

Liverpool has won 67 games against the Red Devils and has managed 57 draws in the history of the fixture. Manchester United and Liverpool are the two of the most glorious clubs in England and in Europe and their rivalry has been well-documented over years of intriguing encounters.

Liverpool has the historical advantage as far as official trophies are concerned. The Reds have won an incredible 45 trophies with Manchester United not far behind at 44. Manchester United holds a slight edge in the Premier League, however, and has won 20 league titles as opposed to Liverpool's 19.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been at loggerheads since their emergence to power in the early 20th century and have been engaged in a historical to-and-fro to exert their dominance over English football.

Manchester United and Liverpool share the most intense rivalry in England

Liverpool and Manchester United are the best teams in England

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United began primarily after the Second World War as the legendary Bill Shankly and Sir Matt Busby took both clubs to extraordinary heights. While Liverpool managed to dominate the league for considerable periods for time, the likes of Denis Law and Bobby Charlton filled Manchester United's trophy cabinet for well over a decade.

The odds started to tilt in Liverpool's favour as Kenny Dalglish took the reins as the club's captain and steered the club through a glorious era as the rivalry reached new heights in the 1980s. Manchester United was always a glamorous club but did not have the success to back it up.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Kenny Dalglish are bonafide legends of the game

The arrival of Sir Alex Ferguson caused an irreversible change in the landscape of English football. The legendary Manchester United manager made his presence felt immediately and publicly claimed in rather colourful phrases that he intended to knock Liverpool off its perch.

Manchester United had suffered 26 unsuccessful years in the English league before the Scotsman's arrival. Sir Alex Ferguson turned the tables in extraordinary fashion over the next three decades and Manchester United won an incredible 13 Premier League titles during his tenure.

"My greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f**king perch, and you can print that."



- Sir Alex Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/NTUI6oZB5b — SPORTbible (@sportbible) October 17, 2016

It was Liverpool's turn to suffer the ignominy of Premier League desolation as the club failed to win a league title for 30 years after Sir Alex Ferguson's arrival at Manchester United. The Red Devils were consequently destabilised by the Scottish manager's departure in 2013 and have failed to lay their hands on the Premier League title ever since.

The last few years have seen Liverpool emerge as a formidable force yet again. Under Jurgen Klopp, the Anfield juggernaut won its first Premier League title in over three decades and has effectively initiated the next chapter of this proverbial see-saw of a rivalry.

Liverpool and Manchester United may share a passionate hatred for each other but the fact remains that both clubs have etched themselves into English football folklore with their legendary exploits.

