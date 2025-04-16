Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lyon lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in a crucial knockout encounter at Old Trafford on Thursday. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and will be intent on taking an early lead this week.

Manchester United vs Lyon Preview

Lyon are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The away side eased past Auxerre by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Red Devils slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Manchester United vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Lyon on the European stage and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

Manchester United are set to play their third match against Lyon at home in a major European competition - they have won each of their two previous such games and have conceded only one goal in the process.

Lyon have lost only one of their last nine matches against teams from England on the European stage, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 3-0 margin at the hands of West Ham United in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League season.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United vs Lyon Prediction

Manchester United have a good squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by Newcastle United in their previous game and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Thursday.

Lyon can pull off an upset on their day but will need to be at their best in this match. Manchester United are playing at home, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Lyon

Manchester United vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

