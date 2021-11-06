Manchester United vs Manchester City - 5 key battles | Premier League 2021-22

All eyes will be at Old Trafford, as Manchester United will host Manchester City in an enticing game in the Premier League. The Red Devils are four games unbeaten against their city rivals, and will move level with the holders with a victory on Saturday.

Following a patchy run of form, United restored some confidence after a convincing 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Sky Blues, in third place with 20 points, bounced back from a poor game against Crystal Palace with a resounding 4-1 win in the Champions League.

In the build-up to the 186th Manchester derby, here's look at five key battles that could determine the outcome of this clash:

#5 Jack Grealish (Manchester City) vs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Jack Grealish is all set to make his Manchester derby debut.

Jack Grealish became the most expensive British player of all time following his hefty £100 million transfer from Aston Villa in the summer. But his form hasn't quite been that impressive.

His performances have been inconsistent, and he needs to add a ruthless streak to his game to become a hit. Nevertheless, the Englishman is still a key figure in City's attack, and is likely to start against United.

He'll come up against Wan-Bissaka on Saturday. The United full-back is quietly having a good season in both attack and defence.

However, Wan-Bissaka sometimes risks leaving too many gaps behind, something that could cost him dearly against Grealish, who has a penchant for running in behind defences.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) vs Fred (Manchester United)

Kevin De Bruyne and Fred will locks horns in midfield.

It hasn't been his best season thus far, as Kevin De Bruyne has been blighted by injuries and inconsistencies on the field. However, the Belgian wizard remains invaluable to City, and his ability to conjure up magic in pivotal moments makes him an undroppable player.

He is averaging almost two key passes per game this season despite not yet playing to his best. De Bruyne is key to controlling the tempo of City's plays.

Considering the same, Manchester United's Fred will have quite a job to contain De Bruyne. He, too, hasn't had the best of seasons thus far, but will have to muster his A-game to try and stop the Belgian playmaker from making his customary killer passes.

