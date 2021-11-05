Manchester United vs Manchester City: 5 Players to watch | Premier League 2021-22

The stage is set for the first Manchester Derby of the 2021-22 campaign. Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Just three points separate the two arch-rivals in the league standings, who have been evenly matched in the final third. The Red Devils have scored 19 goals and the Cityzens have found the back of the net 20 times. Pep Guardiola's men have been meaner defensively and have conceded just six goals. Meanwhile the hosts have let in 15 goals with five of them coming against Liverpool.

Both teams have fared well in the UEFA Champions League and are currently the leaders in their respective groups. The addition of Cristiano Ronaldo to United's ranks has definitely had a positive impact on their results. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be looking to leave a good account of himself in his first Manchester Derby since 2009.

Star players like Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba will miss out for Manchester United. Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte and Ferran Torres will sit this one out for Manchester City.

Nonetheless, both sides have highly capable players in their ranks who will need to step up in this game. On that note, we take a look at the five players to watch out for as Manchester United square off against their local foes on Sunday.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is known for his tackling skills on the pitch

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not missed a single minute of action in all 10 Premier League games this season. He is the only player from either team to have done so. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for Solskjaer. His pace and tackling prowess make him a great defensive asset for the hosts.

He has made a name for himself for his tough tackles and last-minute interceptions. He has not disappointed this season either, attempting two successful tackles per 90 minutes.

The left-flank is a strength for Manchester City. Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish all have the ability to make great runs into the box. Wan-Bissaka is expected to be a busy man on Sunday.

#4 Bernardo Silva | Manchester City

Bernardo Silva has put in all-round performances for Manchester City this season

Bernardo Silva has enjoyed a great start to the 2021-22 season. In a season where Manchester City have not yet had a standout player, he has impressed with his work rate and selflessness.

The Portuguese's performance against Burnley was the defining moment of the campaign in which he scored the opening goal. He was brilliant throughout the game with the ball at his feet.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 110 - Bernardo Silva has amassed 110 progressive carries in the Premier League this season (instances where a player carries the ball 5+ metres upfield), the most of any central midifielder in the competition. Gazelle. 110 - Bernardo Silva has amassed 110 progressive carries in the Premier League this season (instances where a player carries the ball 5+ metres upfield), the most of any central midifielder in the competition. Gazelle. https://t.co/hCbNcWKyfY

He has been a crucial link for the Cityzens as he took it upon himself to take the ball from deep into good attacking positions. As Opta makes it clear, no player has made more progressive runs in the English top-flight than him.

Edited by Aditya Singh