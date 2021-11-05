Manchester United vs Manchester City - Combined XI | Premier League 2021-22

All eyes will be at Old Trafford tomorrow when Manchester United and Manchester City lock horns in a rollicking Premier League clash. It will be the 186th Manchester derby between the two teams.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last four games against the Sky Blues, but their form lately has been patchy. With just one win in five league games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have dropped to fifth in the league table, but trail City by only three points.

The reigning champions lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad last weekend ,and will look to bounce back in the derby.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, here's a look at how the two sides would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI. A 4-1-4-1 combination has been considered.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Manchester City)

Ederson has the most clean sheets in the league (5) after only Edouard Mendy (6).

Manchester United custodian David de Gea has shown obvious improvements this season following a dip in form. But his Manchester City counterpart gets the nod here.

With five clean sheets in nine top-flight games and conceding only six times, the Brazilian has been head and shoulders above the rest. Ederson's ball distribution remains fine as ever.

City Chief @City_Chief The Ederson hate needs to end. He is crucial to the Pep Era. Let's not forget he also had a really high save rate over the past year (77 PERCENT.) The Ederson hate needs to end. He is crucial to the Pep Era. Let's not forget he also had a really high save rate over the past year (77 PERCENT.) https://t.co/AzstlCehGa

By performing to his best week in, week out, Ederson has become a model of consistency for other goalkeepers. He has played a crucial role in all of City's title triumphs since joining them in 2017.

In the Manchester derby, his record stands at two clean sheets in eight games, all coming in the league, and conceding 11 times. So, he'll hope to improve that on Saturday.

