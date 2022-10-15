Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

Manchester United will look to make it four wins on the trot in all competitions when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are still very much a work in progress but three successive wins since their 6-3 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City ought to inspire some confidence. They were relentless against Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League in midweek and were rewarded with a winning goal in the dying embers of the game.

With five wins and three losses in their first eight Premier League games of the season, United sit fifth in the table with 15 points. They are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal but have a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag's men had to come back from behind to eke out three points in their latest Premier League outing against Everton. After Alex Iwobi put the Goodies in front as early as the fifth minute, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet to win the game for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, their Sunday opponents Newcastle United have done pretty decently in the new season. They have established themselves as a serious Premier League unit and will travel to Old Trafford on the back of successive wins over Fulham (4-1) and Brentford (5-1).

Newcastle United are darkhorses in the race for a top-six finish this season. They have shown massive improvement under the new ownership and manager Eddie Howe has got them playing an exciting brand of football.

The Magpies will be desperate to record a win against old foes Manchester United this weekend and cement their status as challengers for a European spot next season.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League meetings with Newcastle United. They won this corresponding fixture 4-1 last season.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 34 of their last 38 games against Newcastle United in all competitions.

The Red Devils have recorded five wins in their last six Premier League outings.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Newcastle United conceded 113 Premier League goals against Manchester United, the most they have against any opponent in the English top-flight.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester United are expected to have their work cut out against a well-drilled Newcastle United side. The Magpies are also better rested than the Red Devils owing to their absence from European competitions this season.

But Ten Hag's side have plenty of in-form players and enough star power to squeeze out a positive result. It will be a tightly contested affair with very little to separate the two teams.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

