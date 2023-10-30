Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2023

Last season's finalists Manchester United and Newcastle United will lock horns in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Manchester United dispatched Crystal Palace 3-0 in the third round on September 26 to progress to the last 16. It was arguably their only convincing performance of the season. Following their crushing 3-0 loss to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, spirits are likely to be low in the Manchester United camp.

The Red Devils are a far cry from the team that enjoyed a triumphant run in the EFL Cup last term. They have struggled massively in the new season and have regressed into a disjointed and dysfunctional unit on the pitch of late.

They have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions. Erik ten Hag desperately needs to turn things around or it won't be long before the blame falls on him and he is ushered to the exit door at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United beat Manchester City 1-0 on September 27 to book their berth in the last 16. The Magpies are an extremely difficult side to contain on their day but their performances have been plagued by inconsistency of late.

After failing to win their last two games against Borussia Dortmund and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways on Wednesday.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United won the latest meeting between the two sides 2-0 in April earlier this year. Manchester United had gone unbeaten in seven games across all competitions against the Magpies prior to that loss.

Manchester United have kept only one clean sheet in their last six matches across all competitions.

Newcastle United have picked up only one win in their last four matches in all competitions.

Manchester United have managed to progress from each of their last five Round of 16 ties in the EFL Cup.

Manchester United have lost seven games across all competitions already in the 2023-24 season.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester United are in disarray. Their forwards are in poor form and they cannot seem to crack the formula in midfield either. Newcastle don't do so well away from home but they are a much more functional team than the Red Devils. Howe's men should be able to pick up a narrow win here.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Newcastle United

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes