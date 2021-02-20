Manchester United vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, and will hope to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City.

While Manchester United are 10 points behind their city rivals, Newcastle United are just six points ahead of the relegation spots.

Steve Bruce’s side aim to put some more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. That will be easier said than done against Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side eased to a 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, and will fancy their chances against Newcastle.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Steve Bruce is under a bit of pressure as Newcastle have been far from their best this season and have struggled for consistency. They have lost a whopping eight out of their last 10 games in all competitions.

The Magpies have a poor head-to-head record against Manchester United, having won just seven out of the 51 Premier League games between the two.

Manchester United form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Newcastle United form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manchester United

Paul Pogba and Phil Jones will miss the clash against Newcastle United. Meanwhile, the participation of Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani is in doubt. Scott McTominay is also likely to miss out.

The two will be assessed ahead of the game, but considering the midfield options Solskjaer has, Van de Beek is unlikely to be risked.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Steve Bruce will be without the trio of Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo, and Fabian Schar. Federico Fernandez has returned to training, but he is not match fit yet and might not feature.

Injured: Callum Wilson, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar

Doubtful: Federico Fernandez

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Predicted Lineups

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Nemanja Matic, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Newcastle United Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Karl Darlow; Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis; Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle are expected to sit deep and play on the counter using the pace of Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin. The game could be decided on the counter, and Manchester United will need to be wary.

We are expecting a tight game, with Bruce’s side managing to secure a surprise draw on Sunday.

Score prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle United