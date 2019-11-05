Manchester United vs Partizan Belgrade: Match preview, where to watch, betting tips and more | Europa League 2019-20

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday

Match Preview

Manchester United welcome Partizan Belgrade to Old Trafford on Thursday well aware that a win can guarantee qualification to the next round of the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils might have stuttered and stumbled in the Premier League, but they are still unbeaten in Europe. With 2 wins and a draw from their 3 group games so far, the Red Devils are currently top of Group L.

The Red Devils enter this contest on the back of a demoralizing defeat at the hands of Bournemouth at the weekend. United had put together a run of 3 wins in 3 away games, but a narrow 0-1 loss at the hands of the Cherries on Saturday put an end to that. As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that the Europa League will bring much-needed respite to him and his team.

The Serbian side, on the other hand, enter this game on the back of a 4-0 victory against Vojvodina. Even though their away form in the Europa League group stages has been poor – they have lost 10 of their last 16 away games - Savo Milošević will still be hoping for an upset, especially as they look to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Against Bournemouth, United did look a bit tired, as a result of which Solskjaer could spice things up by turning to youth for the game against Partizan. Solskjaer has used the Europa League to give the young players in the squad first-team experience and Thursday should not be any different.

Kick-Off Information

Date: 7th November 2019 (8th November in India)

Time: 20:00 BST, 01:30 AM IST (8th November)

Venue: Old Trafford

Where to Watch: Ten Sports (India), fuboTV (US)

Form Guide

Last 5 games in all competitions

Manchester United – L-W-W-W-D

Partizan Belgrade – W-L-W-L-L

Head to Head

Here's what lies in store for #MUFC over the next seven days... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 4, 2019

The most recent meeting between these two teams came last month when United visited the Partizan Stadium on Matchday 3 and came away with all 3 points, thanks to Anthony Martial’s penalty in the 43rd minute of the game.

That was the first time the two clubs had squared off since the 1965/66 season, in which they faced off in the European Cup semi-final. The Serbian side won 2-0 at home in the first leg and even though United won 1-0 at Old Trafford, Partizan progressed to the final with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams; James Garner, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata; Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Daniel James

Key Players to Watch Out For

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood will be looking to power United to the next round

Mason Greenwood came off the bench against Bournemouth and almost secured a point for his team. He was unfortunate to hit the bar, but it was an indication of the talent at Solskjaer’s disposal.

The Englishman continues to be on the fringes of the first-team but will get his chance against Partizan on Thursday. Greenwood will have a point to prove and the Serbian side could be in for a long night.

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay could be taking charge of midfield once again

The Scottish midfielder has grown in stature since the end of last season and has been pivotal for Solskjaer this term. Scott McTominay is one of the first names on the team sheet and United’s current injury crisis means that Solskjaer cannot afford to rest him.

The youngster gives United a competitive edge in the middle of the park and Partizan will have to keep him at bay if they are to get anything out of this game.

