Manchester United vs PSG: 5 key battles | Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United host PSG on Wednesday knowing that a point would be enough to secure a place in the knockout stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League. Knowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men, it is unlikely that they would go into the game at Old Trafford looking for a draw, regardless of their poor home form this season.

Meanwhile, PSG will be looking for payback for the 1-2 reverse they suffered against Manchester United at the Parc des Princes in October. The form of the French champions this season has left a lot to be desired, though.

The 2019-20 Champions League finalists run the risk of dropping down to the Europa League, as they're only above RB Leipzig because of a better head-to-head record. Thomas Tuchel must know that a win away to Manchester United could go a long way to assuage the negativity brewing in the PSG camp in recent times.

On that note, let's have a look at five enticing matchups that could unfold in this mouthwatering clash.

#5 Ander Herrera (PSG) vs Fred (Manchester United)

The former fan favourite at Manchester United, Ander Herrera, returns to Old Trafford having won Manchester United's Player of the Year Award in 2017.

At the time of Ander Herrera's departure, supporters and neutrals alike were stumped, as he was allowed to leave when it looked like he was clearly a good fit. Manchester United maintained that an agreement could not be reached with the player, and that allowed Ander Herrera to leave as a free agent last year.

Eighteen months down the line, the decision-makers at Old Trafford have been vindicated, as Manchester United have not felt Herrera's absence. That has been in no small part due to the emergence of Fred.

At one point, it appeared that Fred's stay at Manchester United would be short-lived after the player failed to impress Jose Mourinho. However, Fred doubled down rather than giving up, even working with a personal trainer to improve his performances. His efforts have been rewarded, as he is now one of the first names on the Manchester United team sheet.

Even though both clubs boast of some serious attacking firepower, this midfield battle could decide which attack would have a field day. Come Wednesday, the Red Devils faithful will be keen to watch one of their current favourites pit his wits against someone who they still remember fondly.

#4 Angel Di Maria (PSG) vs Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Unlike Ander Herrera, Angel Di Maria left Manchester United for PSG under acrimonious circumstances.

There is a genuine animosity towards this former player at Old Trafford for what the club faithful perceive to be a lack of effort and fight during his time at the club. That was further exacerbated by Di Maria's wild celebrations when PSG beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. There has been little love lost between either side ever since.

In Alex Telles, early signs are that Manchester United finally have a quality option outside Luke Shaw, who is out due to another injury. As you would expect from a Brazilian full-back, he is more than reliable going forward while still being dependable at the back. If he manages to keep Angel Di Maria quiet, he will instantly endear himself to the fans.

The clash between the two South Americans is sure to be an entertaining plot within the game.