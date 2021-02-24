Manchester United vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United welcome Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday night for the second leg of their Europa League Round-of-32 tie.

This game is expected to be just a formality as the Red Devils look to hold a 4-0 lead from the first leg played in Turin last Thursday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the first leg, before Marcus Rashford and Daniel James scored as well to complete the rout.

Manchester United also did well at the weekend in the Premier League to beat Newcastle United 3-1, with Fernandes, Rashford and James once again on the scoring sheet.

For Real Sociedad, the reaction to last week's rout in Turin was excellent, as they won 4-0 against Alaves at the Anoeta in La Liga.

They come into this game at Old Trafford with a mammoth task ahead of them, but they will take encouragement from the fact that Manchester United have not won three games in a row for the last two months.

That, coupled with the fact that Solskjaer could make extensive changes to his squad, would give Sociedad hope of winning the second leg alone, if not turning the tie around.

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Manchester United have won two of the three games that they have played against Real Sociedad before this. The two sides were drawn against each other in the Champions League group stage in 2013, when Manchester United won at Old Trafford and drew in Spain.

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Real Sociedad form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Team News

Manchester United

Phil Jones and Paul Pogba are injury absentees. United are expected to make a host of other changes as well. Harry Maguire is unlikely to play, with the United captain just a yellow card away form a suspension.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Phil Jones

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Robin Le Normand is suspended for this game, after accumulating too many yellow cards. Joseba Zaldua is also out with a hamstring injury. Luca Sangalli and Miguel Angel Moya are both injured and unlikely to play this game.

Injured: Joseba Zaldua, Luca Sangalli, Miguel Angel Moya

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Predicted XIs

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Daniel James; Anthony Martial

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabell, Igor Zubeldia, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal; Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva; Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Prediction

We are predicting that this will not be a high-scoring game like the first leg was, given that United are likely to make plenty of changes to their side.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Real Sociedad