Manchester United vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United will be aiming to place one foot in the final when they welcome AS Roma to Old Trafford for their Europa League semi-final clash on Thursday.

The visitors have failed to taste success in any UEFA competition and will be looking to change that record this season.

Manchester United have been superb in their hunt for a first European success since the 2016-17 season.

After seeing off AC Milan, the Red Devils cruised past Granada with a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarter-finals to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

However, Manchester United will head into Thursday’s game after ending their five-game winning streak. They were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Leeds United last weekend.

Despite the result, they remain second in the Premier League standings with a five-point lead over third-place Leicester City.

𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙤𝙤𝙣...



The first of two games between us and a place in the #UEL final 👊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/4FRx9NGC1j — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Roma grabbed a 3-2 aggregate win over Eredivisie giants Ajax in the quarter-finals to set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with Man United.

The Giallorossi claimed a 2-1 victory at the Johan Cruijff Arena before holding on for a 1-1 draw at home in the return leg.

Troubling for Roma faithful worldwide has been the club's dip in form in recent weeks. Roma are winless in their last four matches across all competitions, picking up two draws and two defeats.

Advertisement

Despite reaching two finals, Roma are yet to taste European glory in the club's history. They will aim to change that this season, but first have to overcome high-flying Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Roma Head-To-Head

With four wins in their six meetings with Roma, Manchester United head into Thursday’s clash as the dominant side in the history of this fixture. Roma have managed just one win, while it has ended all square once.

Their last competitive meeting came in the Champions League back in 2008, when Manchester United claimed a narrow 1-0 win.

Manchester United Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Manchester United vs Roma Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United will welcome back a few key players. Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and club captain Harry Maguire return after serving their one-match suspensions in the quarter-final second leg. Marcus Rashford also returned to action on Sunday after recovering from a foot injury.

However, Manchester United will be without French striker Anthony Martial, who is out with a knee injury. Eric Bailly remains in isolation with COVID-19.

Injured: Anthony Martial

COVID-19: Eric Bailly

Suspended: None

Advertisement

🚨 Find out how we've been boosted ahead of Thursday's huge game...#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2021

AS Roma

The visitors, on the other hand, will have to cope without the services of Leonardo Spinazzola, who is out with a thigh injury. Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is sidelined with a knee problem. Meanwhile, Italian-born forward Stephan El Shaarawy is a major doubt as he gradually makes his return from a muscle injury.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: Stephan El Shaarawy

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Roma Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United vs Roma Prediction

The two sides have been solid at both ends of the pitch this season and this is likely to be a close contest.

However, considering Manchester United come into this encounter in better form, we expect them to grab another victory.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Roma