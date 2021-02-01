Manchester United vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are back in action with another crucial Premier League fixture this week as they take on a formidable Southampton outfit at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both teams can be impressive on their day and will look to seize the initiative in this fixture.
Southampton have largely exceeded expectations over the past few months but have endured a difficult slump in recent weeks. The Saints have lost three games on the trot and will look to pull off an upset in this match.
Manchester United are a legitimate contender for the Premier League title this season but have plenty of work to do to give arch-rivals Manchester City a run for their money. The Red Devils have managed only one point from their last two matches and cannot afford to slip up against Southampton.
Manchester United vs Southampton Head-to-Head
Manchester United have an excellent record against Southampton and have won 66 matches out of a total of 128 games played between the two teams. Southampton have managed 34 victories against Manchester United and can potentially trouble their opponents this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani were exceptional on the day and will look to pull off a similar result in this match.
Manchester United form guide in the Premier League: D-L-W-D-W
Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-L-L-W-D
Manchester United vs Southampton Team News
Manchester United
Phil Jones is currently nursing an injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Scott McTominay is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Southampton this week.
Injured: Phil Jones
Doubtful: Scott McTominay
Suspended: None
Southampton
Theo Walcott, Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, and Ibrahima Diallo currently have fitness concerns and might not feature in this game. Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, and Mohammed Salisu are injured and have been sidelined against Manchester United.
Injured: Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohammed Salisu, Michael Obafemi, William Smallbone
Doubtful: Theo Walcott, Jannik Vestergaard, Oriol Romeu, Ibrahima Diallo
Suspended: None
Manchester United vs Southampton Predicted XI
Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial
Southampton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Yan Valery; Moussa Djenepo, Alexandre Jankewitz, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Danny Ings
Manchester United vs Southampton Prediction
Manchester United have been excellent under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and will want to arrest their recent slump against Southampton. The likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have been impressive for the Red Devils and will have to be at their best in this fixture.
Southampton have a host of attacking talents in their ranks and will likely set up on the counter on Tuesday. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Southampton
Published 01 Feb 2021, 01:15 IST