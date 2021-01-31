Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this week as Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have largely failed to meet expectations this season and will have to be at their best to win this fixture. Wolves are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have managed only 23 points from their 21 league games.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have shown significant improvement under Mikel Arteta this season but do have a few issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Gunners played out a 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United over the weekend and will look to return to winning ways on Tuesday

⛔️ Seven clean sheets from eight

💪 A spirited team display

1️⃣ But just one point



📺 Relive the action from #ARSMUN 👇 pic.twitter.com/XIgExPfpZm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 58 matches out of a total of 117 games played between the two sides. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed 31 victories against the Gunners and will want to improve their record against the London giants this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in November last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers. Arsenal struggled to break through Wolves' robust lines on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-L-D

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: D-W-W-D-W

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in Serie A history

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Team News

Wolves have a strong squad

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Marcal are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Ruben Neves is also unavailable and will be excluded from the squad for this fixture.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Marcal, Rayan Ait-Nouri

Doubtful: Romain Saiss

Suspended: None

Not Available: Ruben Neves

Arsenal have a strong squad

Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pablo Mari, and Dani Ceballos currently have a few fitness concerns and might not be risked for this fixture. Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney missed the game against Manchester United and are likely to feature in the Arsenal line-up this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos

Suspended: None

Not Available: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Maximilian Kilian, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Nelson Semedo, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Willian Jose

Six @premierleague games without defeat ✅



But now the attention turns to #WOLARS! ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/c4NGJyxWK2 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to meet expectations so far this season and have suffered from a series of crippling injuries. Nuno Espirito Santo's side has managed only three points from its last eight games and cannot afford to slip up against Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has managed to improve Arsenal this season and will look to push for European qualification in the coming months. The Gunners have talented players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Arsenal

