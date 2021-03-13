Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are set to welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Sunday as they prepare to build on their morale-boosting win over their local rivals.
After a hat-trick of stalemates, the Red Devils produced an absolute masterstroke to end Manchester City's 21-game unbeaten with a 2-0 triumph last weekend.
Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw helped make a real statement for a team that was challenging for the title a couple of months back.
However, the match-up against West Ham poses a different challenge, with David Moyes set to return to Old Trafford. This is the former Manchester United manager's best chance to exact revenge on his previous employers.
The Hammers' dominance in midfield, coupled with a combative attacking setup that excels on the counter, has troubled many opponents this season.
Three wins in their last four Premier League matches have granted them a realistic chance of securing a prized Champions League spot. That run included an outstanding display against Tottenham Hotspur.
The last time Manchester United did the double over West Ham was in 2013-14, when they were shepherded by Moyes himself.
Also read: Fulham vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21
Manchester United vs West Ham head-to-head
As they do against many teams in the division, Manchester United hold a mammoth advantage over the Irons.
They have won 67 matches in total, while 32 games have seen honors even between the two. West Ham have won 45 matches against Sunday's hosts.
Manchester United form guide (Premier League): W-D-D-W-D
West Ham form guide (Premier League): W-L-W-W-D
Manchester United vs West Ham team news
Manchester United
After dropping out of the matchday squad on a couple of occasions due to personal reasons, David de Gea could return to the Manchester United starting XI.
Due to a hip problem, Anthony Martial may have to face a late fitness test. Marcus Rashford's possible return could be a huge boost. The club have a long list of injuries including Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones.
Injured: Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Phil Jones.
Doubtful: Anthony Martial
Suspended: None
West Ham
The only force that can stop Jesse Lingard at the moment is the fact that his side are taking on his parent club. The midfielder has sparked into life since making the switch to East London, with four goals in six games.
Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are set to continue their spell on the sidelines.
Injured: Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph.
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Manchester United vs West Ham probable XI
Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction
It'll be interesting to see which of the two sides sit back to play on the counter. Although it will most likely be the Hammers, Moyes' side have a lot of quality on the wings.
The first goal contains immeasurable importance because both teams know how to keep hold of a lead. We believe that West Ham will secure a narrow win, simply because their opponents are missing half of their attacking players.
Prediction: Manchester United 0-1 West Ham
Also read: Leeds United vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21