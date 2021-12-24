What could Manchester United's winter transfer window look like? 

Manchester United have not had a lot of success when it comes to securing players in the winter transfer window. Barring Bruno Fernandes, no other notable signing has stood out in recent years. Oh, how about Alexis Sanchez? Well, that was a true debacle.

Ralf Rangnick could only have this opportunity to get fresh players in the squad, given that he is on an interim contract that runs out in the summer. Ralf could use new faces in the squad if he is to make an immediate impact.

To top it off, he is set to acquire the consultancy role at the end of his contract, and his opinion on recruitment should carry more weight.

However, Ralf has admitted that January is not the ideal transfer window to recruit new players.

“From my experience, winter is not the best time for sustainable transfers and with the quality of players we have here, it would in theory only make sense if you can get players who can guarantee you more quality. From experience, this will be difficult in the winter.”

Let's dig right in to see what the 2022 winter transfer window has in store for Manchester United.

1) What's going on with Jesse Lingard?

Is he on the move?

Jesse Lingard enjoyed a successful second-half loan spell at West Ham last season. He returned to Old Trafford hoping to build on it. Sadly that has not been the case - with Ole Gunnar Solskjer and Ralf Rangnick. He has made 10 appearances in all competitions this season - eight of them being as a substitute!

There have been rumors that he might look to move away from Manchester United in the transfer window, but that's not the case either. Instead, he is looking to break his way into the team.

However, with just six months left on his contract, the English international is free to talk to other clubs starting next month. The ball is in his court.

2) Is Anthony Martial going to leave Manchester United?

Is it time for Martial to leave Manchester United?

Anthony Martial's case is rather difficult to assess, given the enormous salary he earns at Manchester United - £240,000/week. There have been inquiries from clubs regarding the player, but the main issue that stands is his wage.

Juventus, Barcelona and Sevilla have all shown interest in Martial. However, Juventus are not looking for a player of his caliber at the moment and Barcelona are close to signing Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Five year deal ready for the winger.

€55m + €10m to Man City.

Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. Barcelona are preparing paperworks and contracts to announce the signing of Ferrán Torres. Official statement in place, now working on protocols for Ferrán to travel. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB Five year deal ready for the winger.€55m + €10m to Man City.Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. Barcelona are preparing paperworks and contracts to announce the signing of Ferrán Torres. Official statement in place, now working on protocols for Ferrán to travel. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCBFive year deal ready for the winger.€55m + €10m to Man City.Xavi was key as he only wanted Ferrán. https://t.co/NBm73PsbVu

That leaves Sevilla, and it is believed that Martial would also prefer the move. However, the cost remains an issue for Sevilla as well as for Lyon. Martial cost around £60 million (including add-ons), and United would surely like to recoup as much as possible.

A loan move looks more likely at this stage, but he could well end up staying at Manchester United beyond January.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Following his agent's comments, Anthony Martial's position has always been transparent. He wants to leave in January, and Sevilla is one of his top choices. However, there is still no complete agreement. His wage is still an issue, which he is negotiating with Manchester United. Following his agent's comments, Anthony Martial's position has always been transparent. He wants to leave in January, and Sevilla is one of his top choices. However, there is still no complete agreement. His wage is still an issue, which he is negotiating with Manchester United. https://t.co/7FAzoQbeZI

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra