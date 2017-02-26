Transfer Rumour: Manchester United star could make shock exit in summer

Ibrahimovic has been in fine form for United this season but could still be on his way out in the summer.

Zlatan has made it clear that he does not want to miss out on Champions League football

What’s the story?

English outlet The Mirror has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic may leave Manchester United if the club does not qualify for the Champions League this season.

Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola had earlier suggested that the Swede may make a move to Serie A club, Napoli, who have a much better shot at getting European football next season. The club is current at the 3rd spot, 12 points behind table-toppers Juventus, who have a considerable lead.

“As for Ibrahimovic, he’s always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neapolitans,” Raiola told Radio CRC. “I’ve always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was similar to the Neapolitans and then with me.

“He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him. I know that (Napoli chairman) (Aurelio) De Laurentiis knows him, and with Zlatan, you never know what could happen.”

In case you didn’t know...

Ibrahimovic is currently United’s top goal scorer with 24 goals and has truly been a stellar performer for the club. The Swede, who arrived on a free transfer, has shown no signs of stopping and may well finish the season with a tally of over 30 goals.

Despite being 35, Ibrahimovic continues to have the same passion for the game and his form has not diminished. However, the player knows that he is nearing the end of his career and wants to bow out in style.

The forward is keen on getting some action in the Champions League before his retirement and may quit Manchester United if they fail to provide him with the opportunity.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have struggled to break into the top four in the Premier League ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Despite being unbeaten for quite a lot of matches, the Red Devils have been stuck at the 6th spot for the last 15 games and have been unable to move into the top four for even a short period of time.

Their last 15 Premier League games have seen nine wins and six draws but with clubs around them winning as well, they have failed to make any headway.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, wants to get his hands on the coveted Champions League trophy – one of the only trophies he has failed to win in his prestigious career so far.

What’s next?

There is no doubt that a star like Ibrahimovic will not be keen on missing out on the chance to play with the European elite again. Manchester United will definitely have to pull up their socks if they want to keep the Swede at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils might have to focus on winning the Europa League in an attempt to gain automatic entry into the Champions League. Mourinho’s side easily overcame French outfit St-Etienne in the round of 32 stage and will face a tricky trip to Russia to face off against FK Rostov in the next round.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ibrahimovic is justified in having high aspirations considering how big a player he is. He has failed to win the Champions League so far and will definitely want to add that trophy to his cabinet before hanging his boots.

Manchester United, on their part, will have to try their best to qualify for the Champions League, not just because it adds to their revenue, but also because European football is an enticing prospect that truly draws a player to a club.