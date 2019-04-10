"Many have had a great year but only they had 15 great ones," Jordi Cruyff gives his verdict on Messi-Ronaldo debate

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 70 // 10 Apr 2019, 11:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey

What's the story?

Jordi Cruyff, the son of Ajax legend Johan Cruyff, has given his thoughts on the longstanding question surrounding Barcelona ace Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo: who is the better player?

In case you didn't know...

Since the emergence of the two five-time Ballon d'Or-winning players, the argument has dominated conversations in football. Until last year, there was no player who won the prestigious individual award for about a decade and the duo's performances justify that fact.

While Ronaldo has won titles in different leagues across Europe, Messi has commanded the Barcelona team to unprecedented success over the years.

Since his move to the Serie A, Ronaldo has scored 23 goals for Juventus in all competitions and is in contention for the Italian league's Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Messi boasts of having netted 43 goals in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season and is on his way to winning his sixth European Golden Shoe.

The heart of the matter

Cruyff knows a thing or two about legends in football. His father was a legend as a player and a coach in the game and influenced many other greats in modern football.

Speaking about the eternal debate between two of the best players in the game, Cruyff told Gazzetta dello Sport, "In football, there are so many mortals and very few immortals: I can say that, like my father, Cristiano will always be remembered. Along with Messi, without having to say who is the best."

He added, "Many have had a great year but only they had 15 great ones."

What's next?

Both Messi and Ronaldo have Champions League clashes today. Barcelona are set to face Premier League giants Manchester United while Juventus will lock horns with Johan Cruyff's former club Ajax.

Advertisement