Marco Verratti’s agent provides update on PSG superstar’s future amid Saudi Arabia links

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti's agent has confirmed Saudi Arabian clubs' interest in signing his client this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs have made some big signings this summer, welcoming the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante. They are now looking to sign veteran midfielder Verratti.

The Italian's agent Rafaela Pimenta recently told Sky Italia that they have received offers but haven't made a decision yet.

"It's early, we need a few more weeks to see how everything evolves," he said.

Verratti's contract with PSG expires in 2026 and his current market value is €50 million (as per Transfermarkt). The Italian midfielder has been everpresent for the Parisian club since his move from Pescara in 2012.

He has made 416 appearances for the club and also contributed 11 goals and 61 assists. The 30-year-old has won nine Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups with PSG, among other honors.

Verratti has also been linked with a move to AS Roma this summer. As per Correira dello Sport, manager Jose Mourinho called the midfielder himself to try to convince him to join the Italian side.

Paris Saint-Germain have already signed midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporing CP this summer. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are also intent on signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Hence, Verratti now looks likely to leave the Parisians this summer.

PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe believes he deserves to win 2023 Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe had a brilliant individual 2022-23 season for club and country. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for PSG, helping them win the Ligue 1 title.

The forward also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals. He scored a hat-trick in the final of the tournament as France lost against Argentina on penalties.

In a recent interview with Telefoot, Mbappe claimed that he deserves to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or above the likes of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

“The Ballon d'Or? It's always difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to put yourself forward. It's something that doesn't necessarily go down well with the general public," Mbappe said.

"Do I deserve the Ballon d'Or? With the new criteria, what counts? Catching the eye, scoring goals and making an impact? I think I fit those criteria. I'd say yes, but it's the people who vote and I'm always optimistic," he added.

Mbappe's highest ranking in the Ballon d'Or was fourth in 2018. In 2022, he finished in sixth place in the rankings.

