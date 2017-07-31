Marcus Rashford: A bright start to a promising career

Future Ballon d'Or candidate?

by Aakanksh Sanketh Opinion 31 Jul 2017, 14:40 IST

Marcus Rashford could well be Manchester United's gift to world football

Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the finest clubs in the world and have housed some of the finest players from around the world from time to time. The club's roster has witnessed heroes of world football grace the Old Trafford pitch over the past several decades, with the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes amongst many others to call Manchester their adopted home.

While the yesteryear have seen these great legends come and go, it has also seen times of testing transition which have invariably transformed the club into what it is today. The club is still represented by some of the finest footballers the world has been privy to, and its academy is a breeding ground for prodigious talents.

To be a Manchester United player has always meant relentless adoration from the fans. To be a Manchester United academy product, capable of breaking into the first team almost means unparalleled affection. Amongst all the stars that are collectively called The Red Devils, Marcus Rashford commands an intrinsic fan-following, having been a Red Devil since the tender age of 7.

The young striker is a remarkably talented prospect who promises to be a source of joy for devout Mancunians across the world. Rashford, aged 19, is undeniably one of the most talented "home-grown" players in the English Premier League at the moment. The lanky striker is not just tall, but also quick-paced and unbelievably agile, making for a lethal combination.

Youth days and subsequent emergence

Marcus Rashford in pre-season

Born and brought up in Wythenshawe, Manchester, Marcus Rashford first started playing football as early as the age of 5 when he was integrated into Fletcher Moss Rangers' roster. In 2005, the Englishman joined the famed academy of Manchester United, at the age of 7 and has since toiled his way through the ranks, finally breaking into the first team in November 2015.

He first burst onto the scene after being named on the first-team bench for the first time in a Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Watford, which the Old Trafford outfit went on to win 2-1.

Also read: 5 best forwards in the Premier League at the moment

He continued to attract attention for the next couple of months and was finally inducted into the team's starting 11, under manager Louis van Gaal, on 25 February 2016. He was called upon to replace Anthony Martial after the latter picked up an injury during the warm-up before Manchester United's second-leg tie against Danish side, Midtjylland, in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

Rashford subsequently scored a second half brace on his first-team debut, helping Manchester United trump Midtjylland 5-1, making the striker United's youngest ever scorer in a European competition, beating the previous record holder, George Best.

Later that week, Rashford made his Premier League debut against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal, where the Red Devils emerged victorious. On the day, United were boosted by a brace from the 18-year old, as well as an assist for the team's third goal, which made him the third youngest (behind only to Federico Macheda and Danny Welbeck) scorer for Manchester United in their Premier League history.

In March 2016, Rashford scored his first Manchester derby goal in a 1-0 away win, giving United their first away league win against rivals, Manchester City, since 2012. This feat went on to make him the youngest ever scorer in a Manchester derby in the Premier League era.

Rashford also won the 'Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year in the 2015-16 season and soon became a prominent part of the Manchester United squad. He then went on to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, which is expected to keep him in Manchester until 2020.

As a result of his performances for the United senior side, Rashford was selected to be a part of the England squad for the UEFA Euro 2016, just four months after making his Manchester United debut. His first International experience came in a warm-up match against Australia, scoring within three minutes of play to help England win the game 2-1. The goal made him the youngest Englishman ever to score on his international debut. He made his tournament debut, coming off the bench against Wales, breaking Wayne Rooney's record and subsequently becoming the youngest ever player to represent England at the European Championships.

Since then, Rashford has become a prominent house-hold name in England, having become a constant presence in Jose Mourinho's squad in the 2016-17 season where he made 32 appearances, scoring 5 and influencing many others.

Strengths, Weaknesses and opportunities

Marcus Rashford is quite a boisterous force to reckon with. He runs in towards defenders with supreme speed and utmost agility. He's nimble on the ball, an excellent dribbler and a very intelligent footballer. The Englishman hits the ground running week-in, week-out and has an immaculate work ethic. Blessed with a deft touch, the striker makes darting runs regularly and sets up plays effortlessly. He links up incredibly well with his peers, ranging from veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic to fellow academy products and close friends Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

Also read: EPL 2017/18: Where do the Top 6 clubs need to strengthen the most?

While he's shaping up to be quite a sensation, there's no denying that he's still got plenty to work on. His inconsistency, scoring 11 times from 53 appearances in the 2016-17 season as opposed to the 8 he scored from just 18 appearances in the preceding season, needs to be worked on. The 19-year old has also exposed vulnerability to aerial play despite having an enormous reach. He can be as erratic as he is brilliant, with the 2016-17 Premier League season witnessing several missed goal chances.

In the 2016-17 season, he was paired with Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic and seemed happy to operate from within the Swede's shadow. The 2017-18 edition, however, could see him link up with the new Belgian recruit, Romelu Lukaku. Rashford will have an opportunity to blaze past defences with Lukaku matching his speed. The 24-year old striker will be an easier player to play alongside and Rashford could emerge from the partnership a far better player.

Aged just 19, Marcus Rashford is a promising prospect and if guided well, can be moulded into the next big thing in world football. Jose Mourinho isn't exactly known for the support he lends to his youngsters, but he too, seems to have fallen hopelessly in love with Rashford, making him a constant in his side. If the Portuguese genius adores him, surely, he's destined for greatness.