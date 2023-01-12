Marcus Rashford makes important decision on future amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG: Reports

Amid interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Marcus Rashford has reportedly made an important decision regarding his future. Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Rashford has reconsidered staying at Old Trafford beyond this season. He is now more likely than ever to extend his contract.

As the clock continues to tick, Manchester United are feeling the pressure of ensuring that Rashford remains at Old Trafford beyond June 30, 2023. With his contract set to expire in six months, he will be able to negotiate his departure at no cost in January.

This is a situation that has attracted some attention from European giants including Juventus, Real Madrid, and PSG.

B/R Football @brfootball Marcus Rashford has seven goals in his last six games Marcus Rashford has seven goals in his last six games 💥 https://t.co/r3X8cKqojo

Following a particularly trying period in his career with Manchester United, Rashford has been able to return to prominence in front of goal. This is largely thanks to the introduction of Erik Ten Hag as manager.

The Dutchman's arrival has led to an overhaul of the team's system. It appears that Rashford will once again be occupying a key role up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit.

Rashford has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

This newfound form has caused a shift in outlook for the Real Madrid and PSG target. The striker is now prepared to sign another contract extension rather than depart Old Trafford. However, the big European clubs will continue to prowl as they look to potentially benefit from Rashford's impressive goal-scoring form.

It is now essential that the Red Devils act quickly to secure their long-term future if they wish for him to remain part of their squad going forward.

Real Madrid names conditions to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are poised to resume their quest for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe after failing to secure his signature last year. The French forward had reportedly given a verbal commitment to join the Spanish giants, but he eventually decided against it and extended his contract with the Parisians. This understandably left the Madrid board fuming.

According to MARCA, Los Blancos remain eager to sign Mbappe, but they have set two conditions for him before any deal can be finalized in the summer.

Firstly, Madrid want the French ace to push through a transfer request in order for them to proceed with negotiations. Secondly, they expect Mbappe’s salary demands to be lowered if they are to go ahead with this move.

