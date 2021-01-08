Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Non-league club Marine FC host Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming FA Cup third-round fixture at the Rossett Park Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday.

The hosts saw off sixth-tier side Havant & Waterlooville to progress to the third round, where they face their first-ever top-flight opponent in Tottenham.

Spurs have already booked their place in the League Cup final and will be hoping to go all the way in the FA Cup as well.

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. Marine have never gone up against a side from the English top-flight.

This will also be the first competitive FA Cup game for Spurs against a non-league side since 1995.

The visitors have made it through to the next round in 13 of their last 14 campaigns while The Mariners have never made it past this stage of the competition.

Marine form guide (across all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide (across all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Marine

Marine's squad is made up of a mix of full-time and part-time players. They have not been in action since Boxing Day and have no injury or suspension concerns for what will be their biggest game of the year.

𝓜𝓪𝓰𝓲𝓬 @MarineAFC 🤩



This is 𝘁𝗵𝗲 goal that secured them a huge third round tie with @SpursOfficial!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/4PX1ZxDyvy — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale has been ruled out for the next few weeks with a calf injury.

Jose Mourinho will have to make the trip to Merseyside without Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso due to injuries.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was at the receiving end of a nasty tackle in their League Cup win over Brentford and could be rested for this game.

Matt Doherty will be available for selection after he served his one-game ban last time around.

To all of our front-line NHS staff and key workers, thank you. 💙 👏#ClapForHeroes ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/NKIte7vuSd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2021

Injured: Gareth Bale, Giovani Lo Celso

Doubtful: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Suspended: None

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Marine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bayleigh Passant; Josh Solomon-Davies, Anthony Miley, David Raven, James Joyce; Josh Hmami, Alex Doyle, James Barrigan; Neil Kengni, Niall Cummins, Momodou Touray

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

Marine vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Though we have witnessed many 'giant-killing' feats in the FA Cup over the years, it is unlikely that Marine will be able to achieve something of that magnitude in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur have started to regain form in the new year and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. They have also scored nine goals in that period.

We predict a comfortable win for the visitors while the odds of another clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Marine 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur.