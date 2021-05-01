Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Saturday's Chelsea-Fulham clash

Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to claim a 2-0 victory over Fulham when the two London clubs meet on Saturday in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final tie in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Blues dominated proceedings against Zinedine Zidane's side but were left to rue a number of missed opportunities on the night.

Chelsea have been inconsistent in recent weeks in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel's side have won just two of their last five games in the league. A victory over Fulham on Saturday will help them increase the gap with fifth-placed West Ham to six points and boost their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

Chelsea will also be looking to close the gap with third-placed Leicester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Friday night.

Fulham, on the other hand, are desperate for a victory. Scott Parker's side have lost four of their last five Premier League games and are seven points adrift of safety with just five games to go in the season.

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson feels Chelsea will cruise to victory over Fulham on Saturday.

"Chelsea got a good result against Real Madrid on Tuesday but they could have done even better than a draw, and the Blues will have to be very careful in the second leg of that Champions League semi-final next week," Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

"This game should be a lot more straightforward for Thomas Tuchel's side, who are trying to secure a top-four finish too. Fulham did not play last weekend, but they are bottom of the Premier League's form table with just one point from their past five matches, and it is going to take something very special for them to stay up now. I don't see it happening."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could look to rest some key players against Fulham

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is likely to rest some of his side's key players for their clash with Fulham on Saturday as the German will have one eye on the Blues' Champions League semi-final second leg this week against Real Madrid.

The likes of Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour and Marcos Alonso could all be in the starting line-up this weekend. Tuchel could also look to rest some key players such as Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner.