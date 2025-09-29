Marseille vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2025  

Marseille will welcome Ajax Amsterdam at Stade Vélodrome in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Both teams are in search of their first win in the league phase.

Marseille suffered a 2-1 setback against Real Madrid in their campaign opener. However, head coach Roberto De Zerbi claimed that the result was not bad considering the fact that the game took place at Santiago Bernabéu. Marseille will strive to make the most of their home advantage to steer their campaign back on track.

Les Phocéens will enter this game on the back of a 2-1 away win against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. It was their fourth win in six league matches in the new season. The hosts are still in great shape after finishing second last season to earn qualification for the Champions League. Marseille currently sit third, three points behind the leaders, PSG.

Ajax were stunned at home 2-0 in front of 50,000 attendants by last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan. Marcus Thuram netted two unanswered goals, calling into question the Dutch giants’ preparedness for the new campaign. Both Marseille and Ajax sit below the knockout phase play-offs zone, but it's early days yet.

De Godenzonen have recovered from that setback, drawing against PSV 2-2 on the road and beating NAC 2-1 at home, in the Eredivisie. Ajax finished second last season in the Dutch top flight to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They have played seven league matches so far, winning four and drawing three. They are currently third with 15 points.

Marseille vs Ajax Amsterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Ajax in all competitions.

Marseille have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four home matches against Ajax.

Marseille have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Ajax have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Marseille have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Ajax have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Form Guide: Marseille – W-W-L-W-L, Ajax – W-D-L-W-D.

Marseille vs Ajax Amsterdam Prediction

Marseille have been impressive at home of late and would fight to stretch that record against the visitors, who are interestingly in fine form as well.

Ajax are winless in their last five trips. They must break that trend in this meeting to expect a favourable outcome ahead of the next matchday.

Marseille come in as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Marseille 2-1 Ajax Amsterdam

Marseille vs Ajax Amsterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ajax to score - Yes

