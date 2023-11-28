Marseille vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2023

Marseille are set to play Ajax at the Orange Vélodrome on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in their most recent league game. A goal from Dutch attacker Emanuel Emegha for Strasbourg was canceled out by a goal from right-back Jonathan Clauss for Marseille.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Vitesse 5-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from defender Jorrel Hato, Iceland international Kristian Hlynsson, forward Chuba Akpom and midfielder Kenneth Taylor, alongside an own goal from Croatian center-back Alois Oroz, secured the win for Ajax.

Marseille vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Marseille have won one game and drawn two.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr has managed four goal contributions in seven league starts for Marseille this season.

Portuguese forward Vitinha has scored two goals in six league starts for Marseille this season.

Attacker Chuba Akpom has scored five goals in two league starts for Ajax this season.

Striker Brian Brobbey has managed seven goal contributions in 11 league starts for Ajax this season.

Marseille vs Ajax Prediction

Marseille are currently 12th in the league, having won one of their last five league games. However, they are top of their Europa League group table, one point ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion. They drew 3-3 against Ajax in the reverse fixture.

They have Gennaro Gattuso as manager now, following a tumultuous start to their season. Gattuso has had spells at clubs like AC Milan, Napoli and Valencia as manager, but has struggled to last long at one particular club.

Ajax, on the other hand, are eighth in the league, and bottom of their Europa League group. They endured a disastrous start to their season, and are still in the process of recovering some semblance of good form. John van 't Schip was appointed as boss after Maurice Steijn's poor spell at the helm, and he has managed to steady the ship somewhat.

After Ajax's recent success under Erik ten Hag's management, their form since his departure has been troubling, to say the least.

A close game is on the cards, but Marseille might edge past Ajax here.

Prediction: Marseille 1-0 Ajax

Marseille vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Marseille to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Marseille to keep a clean sheet- yes