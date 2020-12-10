Marseille vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille are set to play hosts to AS Monaco on Saturday at the Orange Velodrome in their next Ligue 1 game.

Marseille come into this encounter following a 3-0 loss to English Premier League side Manchester City on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Goals from young Spanish winger Ferran Torres, veteran striker Sergio Aguero and an own goal from centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez sealed the win for Pep Guardiola's side.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Lille last Sunday in Ligue 1. Goals from Canada international Jonathan David and Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici ensured victory for Lille.

Young striker Pietro Pellegri scored the consolation goal for AS Monaco.

Marseille vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 29 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Marseille have won 12 games, lost 11 and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the round of 32 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

AS Monaco beat Marseille 2-1, courtesy of goals from striker Jean-Kevin Augustin and right-back Ruben Aguilar. An own goal from goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte proved to be a mere consolation for Marseille.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-W

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Marseille vs AS Monaco Team News

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Jordan Amavi and Serbia international Nemanja Radonjic, who are both injured.

Injured: Jordan Amavi, Nemanja Radonjic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, AS Monaco will be without France international Djibril Sidibe, goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who are out injured.

Injured: Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Lecomte, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Sofiane Diop, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Marseille vs AS Monaco Prediction

Marseille have done well under the management of Andre Villas-Boas, having finished second last season. The likes of Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto and Dimitri Payet have led the line well for Marseille.

Monaco, on the other hand, seem to have got back on track this season after appointing Niko Kovac. The signing of Axel Disasi was a step in the right direction, while Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder have provided the goals.

Both sides are in good form in the league and a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Marseille 1-1 AS Monaco

