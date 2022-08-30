Marseille vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2022 

Olympique Marseille and Clermont Foot will battle for three points when they clash on matchday five in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Nice last weekend. All three goals came in the first half, with Alexis Sanchez inspiring the rout with a brace.

Clermont, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Lorient in their last outing. Nigeria international Terem Moffi set the ball rolling with a first-half brace. Muhammed Cham halved the deficit just past the hour mark after Neto Borges was sent off for the visitors.

The defeat saw Les Lanciers drop to ninth spot in the standings, having garnered six points from four games. Marseille are in second spot, joint-level with table-toppers PSG on ten points.

Marseille vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have two wins from their last three games against Clermont.

Marseille are the only Ligue 1 team to score the opener in all four league games this season.

Clermont have the second worst away form in the league this year (ahead of Montpellier) - losing 13 games on the road..

Both league games involving the two teams last season saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Marseille have won six of their last seven games at the Stade Velodrome, losing one (incidentally to Clermont in February).

The hosts will look to avoid losing their first two top-flight games against a single team in Ligue 1 history.

Marseille vs Clermont Prediction

Marseille are strong favourites, and their strong home record means they should claim a comfortable victory.

They will, however, be wary of the last time when Clermont visited them. Mohamed Bayo and Jim Allevinah found the back of the net to help the newly promoted side to a shock 2-0 away win.

History is unlikely to repeat itself, though, as Les Phoceens have been one of the most impressive teams so far this season. Marseille should secure all three points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Clermont

Marseille vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Marseille to win the first half

Tip 4 - Over 55.5 booking points

