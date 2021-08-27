Marseille vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Marseille lock horns with Saint-Etienne at the Stade Velodrome on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Saint-Etienne have secured draws in their three league games so far this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend. The away side held reigning champions Lille to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, played out an eventful fixture against Nice last week and will hope for a more calm atmosphere in their home stadium. Les Phoceens have improved under Jorge Sampaoli and have a point to prove this season.

Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Marseille have a good record against Saint-Etienne and have won 23 games out of 43 matches played between the two teams. Saint-Etienne have managed 10 victories against Marseille and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two French sides took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Marseille. Saint-Etienne gave their opponents a run for their money on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-D

Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi is currently serving a two-match suspension and will remain unavailable for selection. Pau Lopez is back in training but might not be able to recover in time for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pau Lopez

Suspended: Leonardo Balerdi

Saint-Etienne have a few injury concerns. Image Source: ASSE

Saint-Etienne

Alpha Sissoko and Aimen Moueffek are currently recuperating from injuries and will remain sidelined against Marseille. Charles Abi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Alpha Sissoko, Aimen Moueffek, Charles Abi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda; Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Cengiz Under, Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi, Konrad de la Fuente; Dimitri Payet, Gerson

Félicitations à 𝗗𝗮𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝗲𝘆𝗲 🇸🇳 qui vient renforcer l’équipe réserve de l’Olympique de Marseille. 🔵⚪️ — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 26, 2021

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green; Yvann Macon, Saidou Sow, Harold Moukoudi, Timothee Kolodziejczak; Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Romain Hamouma, Wahbi Khazri, Denis Bouanga

Marseille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Marseille have made a few important signings this summer and will be intent on Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Dimitri Payet and Konrad de la Fuente can be lethal on their day and will be intent on finding the back of the net this weekend.

Saint-Etienne are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and will want to step up on Saturday. Marseille are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Marseille 3-1 Saint-Etienne

