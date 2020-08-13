Martin Odegaard ready to be the real deal at Real Madrid

His arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu back in January 2015 made headlines before he had kicked a ball as an adult. Now Martin Odegaard is finally ready to establish himself in the plans of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and justify the investment in his potential that has weighed heavily on his shoulders in the last five years.

An abrupt exit in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has coincided with Gareth Bale's contract saga and the need to freshen an increasingly stagnating and ageing squad of players. Zinedine Zidane understands that if he does not make sweeping changes now, it is he who will be changed.

The development of Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard

Zinedine Zidane is starting a new era at Real Madrid

The talented Norwegian had just turned 16 years of age when he agreed terms with Real Madrid after training with other elite clubs in Europe. Already a full international for Norway despite his young age, it was clear that this prodigious teenager was destined for a long and successful future in the game.

German champions Bayern Munich and the English quartet of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United were all desperately keen to claim his signature as he spent time visiting and training with each club. But it was the glorious gleaming white shirts of 2014 UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid who eventually won the race.

Martin Odegaard impressed while on loan at Real Sociedad this season.

Loan spells in the Dutch Eredivisie with SC Heerenveen and Vitesse extended Martin Odegaard's knowledge of playing senior football after the experience he gained in his native Norway with Stromsgodset. But it was his latest loan move to La Liga rivals Real Sociedad last season that confirmed that his time has come to show his true worth with Los Blancos.

The talent of Martin Odegaard is not restricted to his technical brilliance as it is complemented by an educated football mind that has made him peerless throughout his teenage years. Playing at levels way beyond his age throughout his career for club and country, he is a hybrid of a natural genius who has been programmed and finely tuned by his development.

Martin Odegaard's learning from his father

Martin Odegaard during his loan spell at SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie

From a very young age, Martin Odegaard was educated to play like his father, Hans Erik Odegaard. A talented midfielder with Norwegian side Stromsgodset for the majority of his own professional playing career, Odegaard senior has been the perfect teacher to nurture what was passed through his genes and parental responsibility.

Real Madrid were suitably impressed with the work Odegaard senior had completed with his son as the father joined his son in the Spanish capital to coach at youth level in order to help develop the next generation in much the same way. No doubt a sweetener to help seal the deal, there is also clear logic in the appointment; the maturity of Martin Odegaard is a testament to the education he has received from his father as a child prodigy.

Zinedine Zidane must nurture the talent of Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid.

Looking across the Real Madrid midfield, it becomes clear why Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring the 21-year-old Martin Odegaard back into the fold.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are 30 and 34 respectively while Casemiro and Isco are both 28. They have more to give while wearing the Real Madrid badge, but a contingency plan for the future has now become a necessity for the club.

While the Norwegian may not replace any of that particular quartet next season, he will have the opportunity to acquire a wealth of knowledge from them. Martin Odegaard has shown from a young age that he has the maturity and desire to learn from others in order to develop his own game. The chance to play alongside a true great like Luka Modric is a privilege for only a select few.

Why Martin Odegaard may take the place of Luka Modric

Luka Modric in action for Real Madrid

Bringing Martin Odegaard back to Real Madrid for the 2020-21 season could prove to be an inspired move by Zinedine Zidane. While he is likely to get less La Liga game-time than he would at Real Sociedad, he will have more opportunities to experience the UEFA Champions League, a stage he will believe he is ready for.

Of course, there are unique pressures that come from playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. While the Madridistas will expect nothing but instant success when Martin Odegaard steps on the field, the constant media debate and discussion that surrounds football in the Spanish capital will offer a different test of the youngster's psychological and mental resolve.

Martin Odegaard has already shown in his career that he can handle pressure.

But these are the tests and challenges Martin Odegaard will need to take on without fear in order to show that he is truly ready to establish himself at this level. Like his fellow countryman Erling Haaland and the widely-coveted Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, the duo continue to defy their age to perform and impress in the Bundesliga.

While Martin Odegaard's three loan moves have helped to shape his progress and development, he has now completed that particular chapter. His opportunities at Real Madrid will increase over the course of what will be one of the most important seasons of his club career, and it is vital that his patience overpowers his frustration if those chances to impress are limited in the beginning.

The long-term vision of Zinedine Zidane

Martin Odegaard has already established himself in the Norwegian national team.

Zinedine Zidane has achieved success as manager of Real Madrid having inherited great players in the past. Now he must show another side to his game by realising the potential that clearly exists within Martin Odegaard, and if they develop a mutual respect and understanding, the Norwegian can emerge as the central figure in the Real Madrid midfield for the next decade or more.

Although Martin Odegaard is still just 21 years old, he is heading towards 250 senior appearances for club and country.

Throughout his career, he has had to prove himself against odds and scepticism, but he has succeeded. His teenage years were spent playing with an adult maturity to show that his record-breaking achievements and status were deserved.

Martin Odegaard must prove himself to be the natural heir to Luka Modric while wearing the shirt of Real Madrid.

The challenge ahead for the youngster is huge. More established names have crumbled under the pressure of representing Real Madrid. Martin Odegaard must be brave and must also be protected, but ultimately he must be ready for what he has never faced before.