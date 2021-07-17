Martinique vs Haiti prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is back in action with another Group B fixture this weekend as Martinique lock horns with Haiti at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have already been knocked out of the Gold Cup and will be intent on proving their mettle in this game.

Martinique are currently rooted to the bottom of Group B and have struggled to cope with the demands of the Gold Cup. The Caribbean outfit has conceded 10 goals in its two games so far and has a mountain to climb in this fixture.

Haiti have also endured a similar fate in the Gold Cup and will have to make do with a fight for third place this weekend. The Haitians did give the USA a run for their money in their first game and will need to put in a similar performance on Sunday.

Martinique vs Haiti Head-to-Head

Martinique have a slight historical advantage over Haiti and have won five games out of a total of 14 matches played between the two teams. Haiti have managed four victories against Martinique and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Caribbean sides took place in 2007 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Haiti. Both teams have improved in recent years and have a point to prove in this match.

Martinique form guide in the Gold Cup: L-L

Haiti form guide in the Gold Cup: L-L

Martinique vs Haiti Team News

Martinique need to win this game

Martinique

Martinique have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need all the resources at their disposal against Haiti. Emmanuel Riviere is in good form and is likely to lead the line for his side this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Haiti have a good squad

Haiti

Haiti do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will rely heavily on the experience in their ranks this weekend. Francois Dulysse was sent off against Canada and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francois Dulysse

Martinique vs Haiti Predicted XI

Martinique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gilles Meslien; Gerald Dondon, Sebastien Cretinoir, Romario Barthelery, Samuel Camille; Norman Grelet, Stephane Abaul, Daniel Herelle; Kevin Fortune, Emmanuel Riviere, Gregory Pastel

Haiti Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brian Sylvestre (GK); Kevin Lafrance, Ricardo Ade, Carlens Arcus, Martin Experience; Bryan Alceus, Derrick Etienne, Duckens Nazon, Zachary Herivaux; Stephane Lambese, Carnejy Antoine

Martinique vs Haiti Prediction

Martinique have not enjoyed a particularly fruitful Gold Cup campaign and will want to make a statement in this match. Mario Bocaly's side has nothing to lose at the moment and could potentially secure their first victory in the competition this weekend.

Haiti have not been at their best in recent weeks and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Martinique 1-1 Haiti

