Matchday 6 weekend roundup | Premier League 2019/2020

Manchester City were the standout performers of matchday 6

Matchday 6 of the Premier League season kicked off on Friday, with Southampton hosting Bournemouth at the St Mary's stadium.

Both sides came into the fixture having picked up all three points last time out, with Southampton defeating Sheffield United 1-0 away at Bramall Lane while The Cherries comfortably dispatched Everton 3-1 at home.

However, it was the away side that drew first blood, as Eddie Howe's men raced into a two-goal half-time lead with goals from Nathan Ake and Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson putting them in the driving seat.

Setpiece specialist James Ward-Prowse halved the deficit from the spot in the 53rd minute, but despite the hosts' best efforts, they could not find an equalizer and England international Callum Wilson scored with virtually the last kick of the game to condemn Southampton to their third defeat of the season.

The first match of Saturday saw Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium in the lunchtime kickoff.

Brendan Rodgers men have been one of the in-form teams of the campaign, while Tottenham have made an indifferent start, and came into the game having thrown away two-goal lead in midweek against Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Star striker Harry Kane put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute, and Mauricio Pochettino's men thought they went 2-0 up after Serge Aurier scored from a Kane pass, but consultations with VAR showed that Heung-Min Son was marginally offside in the buildup to the goal.

The Foxes cranked up the pressure in the second half, and deservedly equalized through Ricardo Pereira, and James Maddison made sure of all three points in the 85th minute.

The defeat means that Tottenham are winless on the road in the Premier League since a 2-1 win away to Fulham in January; a run covering nine matches, and the North London side find themselves placed seventh on the standing.

Chris Wood scored a brace to down Norwich at Turf Moor

Three games were played simultaneously during the afternoon kickoff, and the first of those saw Burnley host Norwich at Turf Moor, and the visitors were fresh from their shock 3-2 victory over champions Manchester City last time out.

However, it was not to be consecutive victories for Daniel Farke's men, as a Chris Wood brace condemned the Canaries to their fourth defeat of the campaign.

The next fixture came at The Etihad, with Manchester City hosting Watford who were full of confidence having clawed back from a two-goal deficit to draw with Arsenal on matchday 5.

Pep Guardiola's men fell to a surprise defeat to Norwich last time out, and with Liverpool already setting the standard, a return to victory for The Cityzens was expected.

Manchester City had won the last 12 games against Watford in all competitions, with the most recent being the 6-0 drubbing in the final of the FA Cup in May, and The Mancunians almost hit that figure inside the first 20 minutes, with the hosts racing into a 5-0 lead.

In what was a largely one-sided affair, Manchester City could have hit double figures but for some poor finishing, but it ultimately ended in an 8-0 win for the hosts to send a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

Everton lost at home to Sheffield United, with an own goal from Yerry Mina and a 69th minute goal from Lys Mousset sinking The Toffees to a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park to pile further pressure on Marco Silva.

Newcastle United and Brighton concluded the action on Saturday, and both sides could not be separated after 90 minutes, as they played out a goalless draw.

Liverpool made it 14 Premier League wins in a row

There were concurrent matches on Sunday, with Crystal Palace tackling Wolves, while Manchester United travelled to West London to take on West Ham.

In the former, The Eagles went into the lead right after the start of the second half through an own goal from Belgian international Leander Dendoncker, and a red card to Romain Saiss in the 73rd minute further strengthened the position of Roy Hodgson's men.

However, a last gasp equalizer from Diego Jota ensured both sides shared the spoils, although Wolves are still winless this season.

Manchester United posted a 1-0 victory over Leicester City last week, but The Red Devils could not make it consecutive wins, as West Ham defeated them 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium.

Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko put the home side ahead in the 44th minute, and The Hammers got their second of the afternoon through a brilliant Aaron Cresswell freekick to pile more misery on the fallen giants.

The week's most thrilling result came at The Emirates, with Arsenal twice coming from behind to defeat Aston Villa 3-2.

John McGinn had put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute, and an Ainsley Maitland-Niles red card in the 40th minute suggested Arsenal were in line for yet more misery.

Nicolas Pepe equalised from the spot for his first Arsenal goal, but they found themselves behind once again just 65 seconds later when Wesley put Aston Villa 2-1 up with 29 minutes to go.

Calum Chambers restored parity once again, before an exquisite Aubameyang freekick saw Unai Emery's men pick up all three points.

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the campaign, defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, to once again go five points clear at the summit in what was Jurgen Klopp's 150th Premier League game in charge of The Reds.

Trent-Alexander Arnold opened the scoring with a stunning freekick, and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had equalised for the hosts, but the goal was cancelled upon VAR review.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool 2-0 up in the 30th minute with a well taken nodder, and though N'golo Kante scored a brilliant individual goal in the 71st minute, this proved to be nothing more than a mere consolation as Liverpool held on for the win.

The victory means that Jurgen Klopp's men continued their record extending run to 15 Premier League matches, while they are also unbeaten in the league since January; a run encompassing 23 matches. It also made them the first team in English top-flight history to win their first six matches of the campaign in two consecutive seasons.

For Frank Lampard, the defeat follows Chelsea's midweek loss to Valencia, and ensures that the 41-year-old is yet to taste victory at Stamford Bridge as a manager.