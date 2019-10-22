Matchday 9 roundup | Premier League 2019/20

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

After a two-week absence due to the international break, action returned to the most followed league in the world, as the top clubs in England battled it out for glory in the Premier League.

There was no shortage of excitement, drama, and all-round action, with almost all matches from matchday 9 proving good value for money spent to watch them. Let's do a recap of all the matches that went down on matchday 9 of the 28th Premier League season.

Everton got the gameweek running as they hosted West Ham United at Goodison Park in Saturday's early kickoff. The Toffees came into the game off the back of an appalling run that had seen them lose four consecutive matches in the league and it was fair to say that the pressure was mounting on Marco Silva in the Everton dugout.

The former Watford manager made a raft of changes to his lineup and it was one of the men who was handed a start that put them ahead, with Bernard helping to ease some of the pressure with a first-half strike.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had less than an ideal start to the campaign, and as a result was dropped to the bench for the fixture with the Hammers, but the Icelandic international came off the bench to guarantee all three points with his first goal of the season deep into injury-time.

There were six matches played simultaneously in the afternoon kickoff and the first of those saw Bournemouth host Norwich City at the Vitality Stadium.

Both sides have played expressive and free-flowing football so far this season and fireworks were expected with forwards like Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Teemu Pukki on show.

However, despite their best efforts, neither side could find the back of the net and played out the only goalless draw of the gameweek.

To Villa Park we head next as Aston Villa clashed with Brighton and Hove Albion. The visitors came into the fixture having failed to score in any of their previous three away fixtures, but went ahead in the 21st minute when Adam Webster scored his first goal for the club from a Pascal Gross freekick.

They dominated from then on, but had their work cut out when Aaron Mooy was sent off for a second bookable offense and Villa thought they had leveled through Conor Hourihane, but VAR canceled the goal controversially after deeming that Wesley had fouled goalkeeper Matt Ryan in the buildup to the goal.

This was the third time the Villains have been denied a goal by VAR this season but they were not to be denied again, as just few minutes later, Jack Grealish drew them level with his second goal in as many matches.

Brighton fought doggedly and seemed set to hold on for a draw, until a last-gasp winner by Matt Targett handed all three points to Dean Smith's men.

Blues ascendant

After starting the season indifferently, Chelsea have settled into fine form under Frank Lampard and hosted Newcastle having won their last four matches in all competitions.

The Magpies have been plagued by off-field issues this season, but would have been buoyed by their 1-0 victory over Manchester United before the international break.

Vardy has scored in four consecutive Premier League games at the King Power Stadium.

Steve Bruce's side held on for most of the match, until a cleanly-struck shot from Marcos Alonso from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute broke their resistance.

Another club that has been flying high is Leicester City, with the Foxes impressing significantly since the appointment of Brendan Rodgers.

On a day that the East Midlands side set aside to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Chris Wood threatened to spoil the atmosphere when he put Sean Dyche's men ahead in the 26th minute.

However, man-of-the-moment Jamie Vardy leveled matters when he scored for the fourth home game in succession right on the stroke of half-time. Belgian international Youri Tielemans made sure of all three points with his second goal of the season scored in the 74th minute.

Tottenham's woes continue

There was no let off for Tottenham at White Hart Lane, as bottom-placed Watford played out a 1-1 draw with the Lilywhites.

Mauricio Pochetino's men came into the fixture having won just two of their previous ten matches in all competitions, but they were heavily fancied to get all three points against the only side yet to win a match this season in the Premier League.

Abdoulaye Doucoure put the visitors ahead in the 6th minute and Watford had multiple opportunities to get their first win of the campaign but failed to take them.

The Hornets were made to pay for their profligacy in the 86th minute when Dele Alli fortuitously scored his first goal of the season despite protests from the Watford players, as VAR confirmed that the ball had struck his shoulder and not his arm.

There was even more VAR drama at the Molineux, as Raul Jimenez had two goals disallowed after review by the VAR.

The first came midway through the first-half when the Mexican international rounded Angus Gunn and slotted into an empty net, but referee Peter Bankes blew for a foul after VAR had spotted a handball in the buildup to the goal.

With half-time approaching, he once more thought he had put the home side ahead, but the goal was again chalked off after Patrick Cutrone was judged to have been offside in the buildup.

The in-form Danny Ings scored for the fourth consecutive fixture after capitalizing on a defensive mixup to put the Saints ahead in the 52nd minute.

Their lead however lasted just eight minutes, as Raul Jimenez converted from the spot after Matt Doherty had been clipped in the box.

The stalemate saw Southampton stop their poor run of form which had seen them lose four consecutive matches, while Wolves continued their good run after their poor start to the campaign.

City get back on track

Manchester City rounded off the action on Saturday, with the champions seeking to bounce back from their shock 2-0 home defeat to Wolves last time out.

They traveled to Selhurst Park to take on a Crystal Palace who have been one of the more defensively solid sides and Pep Guardiola responded to matchday 8's defeat by making a number of changes with Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero dropped from the starting lineup.

It was a pretty straightforward victory for City, with two first-half goals in the space of two minutes from from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva ensuring all three points were seized by the Manchester side.

The big one

The only fixture of Sunday saw Manchester United host Liverpool in inarguably the most traditional fixture in English footballing history.

Both sides are on very different trajectories these days, with Liverpool under Jurgen Kloop having been transformed into genuine title contenders, while Manchester United continue to huff and puff.

Rather surprisingly, Jurgen Klopp has failed to beat United at Old Trafford and a goal from Marcus Rashford nine minutes before half-time seemed set to have handed the home side all three points, until a late equalizer by Adam Lallana ensured both sides shared the spoils.

The goals was Lallana's first in almost 18 months and while it preserved Liverpool's unbeaten start to the campaign, it also meant that they fell short of equaling Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive wins.

Gunners slip up

Bramall Lane was the venue of the last fixture of the gameweek, as Sheffield United hosted Arsenal in Monday Night football.

Under Chris Wilder's management, The Blades have earned a reputation of being dogged and full of spirit and they brought both characteristics to the fore to hold on and get all three points against Arsenal.

Lys Moussett had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute after being left unmarked from a corner and Unai Emery would have been disappointed that his side did not show enough application to get the victory, although Sheffield deserve commendation for their resilient defending.

Premier League action returns this weekend and you can be sure to get all the reviews right here on Sportskeeda.