Matheus Fernandes bids farewell to Palmeiras ahead of Barcelona move, Aubameyang open to Camp Nou switch and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 31st January 2020

Matheus Fernandes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news roundup. In this article, we take a look at the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Barcelona set to sign Palmeiras midfielder

Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes is set to join Barcelona in the next couple of hours and has already bid goodbye to Palmeiras in a heartfelt post on social media.

The 21-year-old is expected to complete his medical in Spain on Friday and will sign a five-year contract with the reigning Spanish champions after finalising the details of his deal. It is believed that the Catalan giants will directly loan him out to Real Valladolid after he completes his Camp Nou switch.

The midfielder has taken to Instagram to thank Palmeiras and former club Botafogo for paving the way for his move to Barcelona. The post read,

"I have never been good at goodbyes, but sometimes they are necessary, although difficult. I say goodbye and I thank Palmeiras, a club that trusted my potential, and hired me last year. My thanks also to Botafogo for opening the doors of the base for a boy full of dreams. Very honored to have worn shirts with so much history of Brazilian football."

"Today came the day to fulfill a dream of playing in Europe. I am grateful to God for all that He has given me. Soon, new challenges, goals, and dreams! Let's go ahead, it's just a start."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants Barcelona move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

If reports in Le10 Sport are to be believed, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still keen on a move to Barcelona despite the Spanish giants having abandoned the race for his signature in the January transfer window.

The Gabonese striker, who has scored 57 times since joining the Gunners two years ago, has been linked with a move to Catalunya as he is believed to be disillusioned with life at the Emirates. The 30-year-old's contract with the north London giants is set to expire in June 2021 but he has shown no signs of wanting an extension.

Aubameyang has also emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking for a player to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani.

Also Read: Arsenal handed late update on Aubameyang's Barcelona links, Gunners edging closer to Cedric Soares move and more transfer news

Cedric Bakambu responds to failed Barcelona move

Former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu has responded to his reported failed move to Barcelona in a light-hearted social media post a few hours ago. After failing to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia, the Blaugrana turned their attention to the Congo international, who is currently plying his trade for Chinese outfit Beijing Guoan, as a possible last-minute signing.

The 28-year-old was believed to be flying to Spain to finalise a deal to the Catalan giants when he was contacted on his way to the country to be told that the deal was off.

Bakambu managed to see the lighter side of things and joked about the situation in a post on Twitter which said,

"Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with 'Almost @FCBarcelona' please. No matter what happens we trust the process. Thank God for everything. See you another time @AntoGriezmann."

Yo @Transfermarkt change my transfer history with "Almost @FCBarcelona" please 😅😂



No matter what happens we trust the process.

Thank God for everything 🙏🏾



See you an other time @AntoGriezmann 😜 https://t.co/eeOzZMU7V2 — Cédric Bakambu (@Bakambu17) January 30, 2020

Barcelona not fretting over the club's failure to sign a striker

Quique Setien

Barcelona manager Quique Setien is not fretting over the club's inability to sign a striker in the January transfer window stating that the recovery of Ousmane Dembele is going to be enough to help them in the attacking department for the remainder of the season.

The Catalan giants have been looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez after he was ruled out of action for four months due to a knee injury. The arrival of a new striker to deputise in his absence was expected this month but their bid for Rodrigo Moreno has collapsed due to Valencia's hefty demands.

Speaking of the situation, Setien said,

"I will be calm. There is a risk of injury and it cannot be controlled. I am used to working with what I have. It was not to be. The market did not give us anything, but we will also recover Dembele."

"He is a player who has specific attributes and I think he can give us a lot. He feels comfortable out wide and we will try to take advantage of that. I'm sure he will give us a lot with the potential he has and will demonstrate the great player he is. Dembele is going to be amazing."

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours on Deadline Day with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog