Matthijs de Ligt edges closer to Barcelona

Debjit Ghoshal
News
08 Mar 2019, 09:12 IST

Matthijs de Ligt (right) celebrates after knocking Real Madrid out of Champions League
Matthijs de Ligt (right) celebrates after knocking Real Madrid out of Champions League

What is the story?

Barcelona is inching closer to get their hands on the 19-year-old Ajax centre back, Matthijs de Ligt. Spanish newspaper outlet Sport recently reported, “Barcelona believes there is enough money to sign de Ligt.”

The speculation of signing de Ligt got new wings after the recent interview that FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu gave to the SER Catalunya radio where he said, “We have to talk about it from March (signing De Ligt), which is when we take the decisions, but his name is on the table, of course.”

In case you didn’t know….

Barcelona along with the other giants of Europe has been really interested to sign de Ligt for quite a sometime now. Although the Dutch defender laughed out all the speculations that have been made about his future but the possibility of staying at Ajax for another season is very little.

The Ajax captain played a crucial role in Ajax’s historic win over Real Madrid. The way he kept Benzema quite for the whole 90 minutes was nothing less than astonishing. 

The Golden boy award winner is having the best season of his career. He has a successful tackle average of 1.3 per every match with the same average amount of interceptions made. He has also made near 4 clearances in every match that he has played in.

The heart of the matter…

A Catalunya based newspaper recently published a story that the club believes that there is enough money to bring de Ligt to Barcelona. After the signing of Frenkie de Jong with a staggering fee of 75 million plus add-ons, it was always going to be a valid question, whether Barcelona has run out of funds to price this gifted centre back out of Ajax.

What’s Next?

It will be captivating to see how the story develops and where will de Ligt end up in the next summer.

"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Contact Us