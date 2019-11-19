Mauricio Pochettino holds crisis talks with Daniel Levy over potential managerial change at Tottenham Hotspur

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly held talks with chairman Daniel Levy to discuss his future as Tottenham Hotspur manager as speculation continues to grow over his imminent exit.

Time running out for Pochettino's Spurs reign

Pochettino is enduring the most difficult spell of his career at the north London club and has come under intense scrutiny after Spurs' lacklustre performances in the current campaign.

Spurs have won only three of their 12 league games this season and sit at 14th place on the Premier League table behind the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Brighton.

For the first time in his tenure as Spurs manager, Pochettino's reported departure has now emerged as an ominous possibility, with multiple reports claiming Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann or Carlo Ancelotti could step in to replace him.

According to Telegraph Sport, the Argentine manager held crisis talks with Levy to discuss his position at the club during the international break last week as his situation has reached the point of no return.

A source told the publication,

"Unless things improve dramatically then it is impossible to see Pochettino staying at Tottenham for the entire season. Losing at West Ham would be a disaster for them."

"Levy would prefer not to sack him, not only because of the money but also because of what he has achieved at Tottenham. But Pochettino has made it look like that is what he might prefer."

It has been also claimed that unless there is a mutual agreement over Pochettino's exit, Levy would have to cough up around £12.5million to part ways with the Argentine tactician.

Tottenham players, who have been away for international duty, have reportedly been talking about the future of their manager and are bracing themselves for a potential change.

Spurs will return to action when they face West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.