Premier League News: Mauricio Pochettino's job under scrutiny at Tottenham Hotspur

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure at Tottenham Hotspur and it has been exclusively revealed by Telegraph Sport that there are growing fears that the Argentinian will not be able to salvage the North London club's season. Spurs find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League standings after their 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at home, just one point clear of West Ham United who they face next week.

It has been reported that their league encounter against the Hammers is rated as make or break for their season and could, in turn, prove to be decisive for Pochettino, as last season's Champions League finalists are winless in their last five Premier League encounters. The North London outfit were expected to kick on after coming within touching distance of European glory last season but have instead been on a downward spiral in recent months despite making high profile additions to their squad.

Expectations soared after the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon this summer but Spurs find themselves a staggering 20 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 11 points behind fouth-placed Manchester City, after being tipped to challenge for the title this season.

Pochettino's position at the club has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks and the club's radio silence regarding the matter is believed to be telling, as the 47-year-old has received no public backing by the Tottenham hierarchy.

Spurs broke the bank to sign midfield sensation Tanguy Ndombele in the summer

Daniel Levy is believed to be unwilling to make a managerial change midway through the season and it has been reported that it would cost the club £12.5 million to part ways with the Argentinian, as part of the compensation package agreed with his most recent contract extension.

Although Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri would be available to take the job immediately, it remains likely that the club will persist with Pochettino till the end of the season as the likes of Eddie Howe, Julian Naglesmann and Gareth Southgate could be realistic options at that point of time.

Despite the current situation, Pochettino is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football and will not be short of suitors if he parted ways with Spurs in the near future, as he is believed to have keen admirers at Real Madrid and Manchester United.