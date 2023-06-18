Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly open to letting Marc Cucurella leave the club this summer.

The Spanish left-back joined the Blues from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £60 million. He had a poor 2022-23 campaign, where he provided two assists in 33 games playing as a left-back or a left-wing-back. He was often criticized for his lackadaisical attitude in and out of possession.

As per The Mirror, Cucurella can now leave Stamford Bridge this summer. New manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to letting him go as well.

Newcastle United are monitoring the Spaniard's situation as they look for a left-back this summer. They have also been linked with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney.

Cucurella, meanwhile, moved to the Premier League only two years ago with Brighton signing him from Getafe. His brilliant performances for the Seagulls earned him a big-money move to Chelsea. The Blues, however, now might have to accept a fee as low as £30 million for the Spaniard.

In the left-back position, the west London side have Ben Chilwell, who contributed two goals and four assists in 31 appearances across competitions. Youngster Lewis Hall has also impressed in his limited senior appearances for the club.

Chelsea target confirms he will stay at Real Madrid next season

Reported Chelsea target Federico Valverde has confirmed that he will not leave Real Madrid this summer. He stated that he wants to continue to make an impact at the best club in the world and win titles.

"No, no, I am at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment. I want to leave my mark on this team, which is the best in the world, and also continue to win titles for the fans," Valverde said (via GOAL)

Valverde had a productive 2022-23 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 56 games across competitions. He joined Real Madrid Castilla from Uruguayan club Peranol in 2016 and has since registered 18 goals and 15 assists in 204 senior appearances for the club.

He is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and Chelsea will now switch to other midfield targets.

As per The Guardian, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all set to leave the club. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho also parted ways in a space of six months. Hence, the Blues need to reinforce their midfield.

They have been heavily linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes