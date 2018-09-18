Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea: 4 Analytical points

Can Chelsea's Sarri win the Premier League?

With the beginning of the new Premier League season, there have been several speculations around who will be the eventual champion of the 2018-19 season. Not many would have predicted Chelsea Football Club as the league leaders after the initial five games of the season, as over the years many managers have not been able to settle in the very first season as managers (Exceptions: Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte).

Sarri faced similar critics on his arrival at Stamford Bridge. Sarri joined Chelsea.F.C on 14th July 2018 and so far he has enjoyed a great start with 5 wins out of 5 matches of the EPL.

In today's article, we will analyze his early time and improvement he has brought to Chelsea.F.C by highlighting his strength and weaknesses in detail.

#1 A 15-meter distance between defence and attack

Ideally, Sarri likes to have a 15m distance between all three lines (which means the team attacks and defends as a close unit). Moving as a close unit has many benefits if done right, as this helps the team in putting high pressure on the opposition to gain possession & defend as a unit when the opposition gains the possession.

Sarri's tactics

It is important to mention that pressing is done at its ''Price". When Chelsea moves as a unit to press and gain the possession, they leave an open gap behind the defence which leaves them vulnerable to quick counter-attacks.

#2 Quick in Transition

Chelsea FC - Premier League

In last 5 years, Chelsea had Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at the head of the realm. Both managers have a pragmatic approach towards football which established Chelsea as a defensive side. The present Chelsea manager has a unique and a new approach towards football (Famously known in Italy as The Sarri-Ball).

"My idea of football is simple. I like to play possession-based football but possession at a high speed. Quick Transitions" - Maurizio Sarri

This approach has revitalized the squad. And lifted the spirit of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

