Maurizio Sarri backs Chelsea player to win Ballon d'Or

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri believes Italy midfielder Jorginho should be a contender for the Ballon d'Or.

The Chelsea midfielder has arguably been his country's best player at Euro 2020 and led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season.

Jorginho has been in imperious form for Italy at Euro 2020. The Azzuri booked their place in the semi-finals of the competition thanks to an impressive 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Jorginho once again produced a master-class in midfield against Roberto Martinez's side as he controlled the tempo of the game and rarely gave the ball away when in possession.

He has often been criticized for his lack of pace and defensive ability since joining Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018. However, Jorginho proved his critics wrong last season as he became a key member of Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has continued his incredible form whilst on international duty with Italy at Euro 2020. Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne had heaped praise on Jorginho ahead of the side's clash with Austria in the Round of 16 stage.

"He's spent some fantastic years at Chelsea and I am proud to have him in our team. I'm not the one deciding if he deserves the Ballon d'Or, but I hope he'll be shortlisted, he deserves so, he is a great player," said Insigne.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has backed Lorenzo Insigne's claims that Jorginho should be in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year.

"If the European Championship were to win [with Italy], it is clear that he would become one [a contender]. He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game. He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes," Sarri told SportItalia.

Chelsea star Jorginho could be a contender for the Ballon d'Or if Italy win Euro 2020

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or in 2018 after leading Croatia to the finals of the FIFA World Cup and helping Real Madrid win the Champions League that year.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Jorginho should be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or if Italy win the Euros 🏆 pic.twitter.com/irzQluZjNC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 6, 2021

Jorginho could emulate the Croatian midfielder's achievement if he leads Italy to glory at Euro 2020 this summer.

