Maurizio Sarri urges starlet to stay at the club amid Bayern Munich interest

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has admitted that Callum Hudson-Odoi's probable decision to switch to the Bundesliga could be a wrong decision. The Italian also suggested he is willing to grant more minutes to the starlet.

In case you didn't know...

The 18-year-old has been a part of Chelsea since his very first step towards football, but despite impressing as a substitute on many occasions, he has found game time hard to come by under Sarri, who is often reluctant to tinker with his line-up.

This situation has indeed alerted the big clubs of Europe, mainly Bayern Munich, who have reportedly placed three bids on the table for the youngster's signature. The German giants are desperately in search of replacements for Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery.

The heart of the matter

Hudson-Odoi did start against Nottingham Forest and set up two fabulous goals for Alvaro Morata, thereby paying dividends to the faith shown by the management. His creativity, speed and direct attitude in front of goal also earned him the man-of-the-match.

The winger has 18 months left on his current contract and in the quest to play more often, he could be seduced to a lucrative offer from the Bundesliga champions. However, Sarri believes he has a bright future in England.

When asked if the move to Germany would benefit the speedster, Sarri opined:

"I don't think so, because he is an English player. He is very young, he has the future. He has a very great future here in England, with the national team and Chelsea. To stay here is better for him."

The 59-year-old added that although he wants the player to remain at Stamford Bridge, he hasn't held any talks regarding a new contract.

"I am not in charge of these questions and I do not want to speak to a player about something that doesn't depend on me."

Sarri also mentioned that Hudson-Odoi would be given more chances:

"He played really very well in the last match. I am really very happy with him. I don't know the situation with the club. He is ready. Of course we have very important players in the same position. You want Willian on the bench? Pedro? I can play with only two wingers. I think now I can start to consider him on the same level."

Hudson-Odoi's potential can turn him into one of the very best in England, if not Europe.

What's next?

The winger is expected to feature more often due to the injuries of Pedro, Willian and Loftus-Cheek and the busy festive footballing period, but as far as his transfer is concerned, the Blues should do their level best to keep hold of the precious talent.

Meanwhile, they travel to Wembley to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

