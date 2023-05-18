Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara spotted partying with Marcus Ginocchio after announcing split with PSG superstar

Mauro Icardi's ex-partner Wanda Nara was recently spotted partying with Marcus Ginocchio after announcing her split from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Mauro Icardi.

Nara recently revealed on an Instagram live stream that she is no longer in a relationship with Icardi. The news came as a surprise to many since the pair had previously announced that they had patched up their relationship. They had also shared a few intimate social media snaps.

However, they broke up again and Nara was spotted partying with Marcus Ginocchio, an internet personality with close to 2 million Instagram followers.

Wanda Nara and PSG attacker Mauro Icardi split up last year as well

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have split up several times in the past. They previously did it in October 2021. They once again split up in September 2022. Nara revealed the news about her separation from the PSG loanee on that occasion.

She took to social media to break the news. Nara uploaded a message, writing (via The Sun):

"It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation. Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children."

Mauro Icardi, who is out on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray from PSG, however, refuted the claims and put out an Instagram post, writing:

"As I've been asked a thousand times already, let's clear it up from the start….We are not separated. She is finishing this work commitment that she took in Argentina and in a few days we will have her back home, that both the children and I miss her very much."

PSG's Icardi and Wanda Nara were involved in a few romantic social media exchanges in recent times also. It will be interesting to see whether they patch up the relationship yet again.

