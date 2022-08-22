“Maybe we need to take Jorginho’s penalties away” – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explains why he is considering relieving midfielder from spot-kick duties

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he may take penalty duties away from Jorginho in a bid to help Chelsea's forwards gain confidence.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been the Blues' designated spot-kick taker ever since his move from Napoli in 2018. He has an excellent record from 12 yards as he has converted 15 of his penalties while only missing four.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 60 - Today was Thomas Tuchel's 60th Premier League match; Chelsea conceded just 17 goals in the first 30 of these, but have shipped exactly twice as many in the last 30 (34). Concern. 60 - Today was Thomas Tuchel's 60th Premier League match; Chelsea conceded just 17 goals in the first 30 of these, but have shipped exactly twice as many in the last 30 (34). Concern. https://t.co/aKLQCHRwbK

Jorginho has already netted from the spot this season as he grabbed his team's winner in their 1-0 win over Everton to begin the season. But Tuchel is desperate for his forward line to start scoring soon following a barron run in front of goal for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Speaking at a press-conference, Tuchel stated on the matter (as quotd by The Irish Mirror):

“Maybe we need to take Jorginho’s penalties away. For strikers, this sometimes can increase their numbers dramatically – if you give them eight, nine, 10 penalties. But then who would take a penalty from Jorginho? We want to win in the end. He a fantastically good penalty taker!”

Chelsea are desperate for a new striker before the transfer window slams shut following the recent departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The German boss further added:

“I think strikers are a very special breed, they’re very sensitive but also very self-confident. Any striker would love to be the guy to break the habit of struggling. This is what I believe and feel."

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Why aren't Chelsea in for a top class striker? No threat at all again Why aren't Chelsea in for a top class striker? No threat at all again

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea don't need strenghtening in attack or midfield

The Blues have got off to a ropey start in the Premier League, having won just one of their opening three games.

However, when asked if his side needed to dip into the transfer market to sign a new number nine, Tuchel simply replied (as per 90min):

“No, no.”

The west London club also have a number of injury concerns in midfield as Conor Gallagher made his first start for the club. Regular midfield duo of Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are both currently out injureed.

The Blues were thrashed 3-0 at Elland Road by rivals Leeds United and put on a meek display throughout. On the prospect of a new midfielder, the 48-year-old tactician stated:

"Another midfielder? We have Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, we have Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Mateo Kovacic. They [Kovacic and Kante] are injured, yes, it’s a problem. But they will come back. They’ve not disappeared."

