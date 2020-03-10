Mbappe pursuit stepped up, Militao to Spurs? Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 10th March 2020

Real are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Real Madrid transfer news roundup for the day.

Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos have been on a sticky run of sorts in recent weeks, winning just 1 of their last 3 matches in La Liga, while also suffering a defeat at the Bernabeu to Manchester City in the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

Real remain in the hunt for the La Liga title – they’re just 2 points behind leaders Barcelona – but with a somewhat ageing squad, it’s understandable that there are plenty of transfer rumours surrounding the club right now in readiness for the summer window to open. Here are a selection of the recent stories.

Los Blancos to step up their pursuit of Mbappe

According to a report in the Mirror, Real are set to step up their pursuit of French superstar Kylian Mbappe, currently of Paris St. Germain. The 21-year old is enjoying another fantastic season in France – he’s scored 30 goals in 32 matches across all competitions – but is reportedly unhappy at the Parc Des Princes.

The Mirror – via Marca – is stating that Mbappe’s relationship with the PSG fans has deteriorated, and he’s also been involved in a couple of notable run-ins with boss Thomas Tuchel.

Also Read: 4 possible destinations for Kylian Mbappe

No potential fee is mentioned in the report, but Mbappe is contracted at PSG until 2022, meaning Los Blancos may well be forced to break the bank in order to get him to the Bernabeu.

Mourinho looking to bring Militao to Spurs?

Fox Sports Asia is reporting that current Tottenham boss – and former Real head honcho – Jose Mourinho has been in contact with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez about the possibility of a summer move for centre-back Eder Militao.

Tottenham are likely to be in the market for a new centre-back due to the uncertainty around Jan Vertonghen’s contract status, and while Real paid nearly €50m to bring in Militao last summer, the Brazilian has struggled for game time this season and is behind Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

The report also states that if Spurs are to sign the defender, they’d likely have to break their transfer record – the £63m fee paid to Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele – in order to get him.

Wolves chasing James?

James Rodriguez

According to the Express, Wolves could be a surprising destination for Colombian star James Rodriguez, who is reportedly unhappy at the Bernabeu since returning there following his two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich.

The report states that James’ agent Jorge Mendes is currently attempting to get Real to reduce their asking price for the 28-year old in order to set up an exit, as he’s apparently worried about his place for Colombia in this summer’s Copa America due to his lack of game time with Los Blancos.

James cost Real £71m back in 2014 after his performances in that summer’s World Cup brought him to the attention of everyone in the game, but he’s struggled since, making just 124 appearances for the club and scoring just 37 goals.

Real linked with Billy Gilmour

After performing fantastically for Chelsea in their last two games – victories against Liverpool and Everton – young Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour has been the talk of the Premier League, and so it comes as no surprise that reports are already linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Talksport – via El Desmarque – is reporting that the 18-year old has now moved onto the radar of Los Blancos, who could also face competition from their great rivals Barcelona, as well as Manchester City, for any potential move for the midfielder.

Also Read: The rise of Chelsea wonderkid Billy Gilmour

However, given Gilmour only committed himself to Chelsea in September 2019 – signing a four-year deal – the likelihood of him leaving soon seems slim, unless Real were to make the Blues an offer they couldn’t refuse.