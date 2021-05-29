MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - May 29th, 2021

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night. The two Premier League sides will lock horns in the most important match of the European football calendar at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Manchester City have had a stunning campaign under Pep Guardiola this year and will be looking to claim a unique treble of English League Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been a transformed side ever since Thomas Tuchel took over. The German tactician has made the London outfit extremely hard to beat and has already beaten Pep Guardiola's side in the FA Cup as well as the Premier League.

Although Manchester City will be the favorites heading into the Champions League final, the Blues will take confidence from their impressive recent performances against Pep Guardiola's side. It could be an extremely well fought final decided by fine margins.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Z Steffen, J Trafford, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, O Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, P Sandler, Eric Garcia, L Mbete, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, I Gundogan, Rodri Hernandez, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho, F Nmecha, T Doyle, A Bernabe, C Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, L Delap

Chelsea (CHE)

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, W Caballero, K Ziger, C Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, V Livramento, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, C Musonda, Billy Gilmour, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, F Anjorin

Predicted Playing XI

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea (CHE)

Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs Chelsea (CHE), UEFA Champions League final

Date: 30th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

Manchester City (MCI) vs Chelsea (CHE) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester City (MCI) vs Chelsea (CHE) Dream11 Suggestions

In what promises to be a closely contested final, having Kevin De Bruyne as captain is a safe option. The Belgian superstar is capable of creating plenty of chances and could get a good points return for Dream11 Players.

For the vice-captaincy option, either Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez can be chosen. Foden has been in stunning form recently and can be backed to get plenty of points for Dream11 players.

From the Chelsea side, Mason Mount and Jorginho are must pick options. Azpilicueta and Chilwell can be interchanged if required.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Walker, Stones; Kevin De Bruyne (C), Ilkay Gundogan, Mason Mount, Jorginho; Phil Foden (VC), Timo Werner, Riyad Mahrez

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) Vice-Captain: Phil Foden (MCI)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mendy; Chilwell, Walker, Stones; Kevin De Bruyne (C), Ilkay Gundogan, Mason Mount, Rodri; Phil Foden, Timo Werner, Riyad Mahrez (VC)

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) Vice-Captain: Riyad Mahrez (MCI)

