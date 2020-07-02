MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Premier League match - July 2nd, 2020

Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the MCI vs LIV Premier League football match.

Liverpool travels to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's side in one of the most exciting clashes of the season.

Manchester City hosts Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium today

Manchester City is set to take on reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium later today. The two EPL giants have been in fine touch since the Premier League restart and will look to stamp their authority on the league with a victory in today's match.

Pep Guardiola's side has not had the best of seasons so far and is likely to finish in second place in the Premier League table. The Cityzens have been unable to replicate their form of the past two Premier League seasons and have struggled defensively.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is having a spectacular season. Jurgen Klopp has the opportunity to break Pep Guardiola's record of the most points in a single Premier League season and will look to move one step closer to glory against the Catalan's side today.

MCI vs LIV Squads

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodrigo, David Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Adrian; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

MCI vs LIV Playing XI

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Match Details

Match: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Date: July 3rd, 2020 at 12.45 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alisson Becker; Kyle Walker, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez; Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling

Captain - Mohamed Salah, Vice-captain - Kevin De Bruyne

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ederson Moraes; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aymeric Laporte, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez; Mohamed Salah, Gabriel Jesus

Captain - Mohamed Salah, Vice-captain - Kevin De Bruyne

