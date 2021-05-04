MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - May 4th, 2021

PSG travel to the Etihad Stadium where they will be looking to overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit against Manchester City. Manchester City took a vital lead in the first leg thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

PSG had plenty of chances and were dominant in the first half. However, Manchester City came roaring back in the second half and a red card to Idrissa Gueye in the second half ensured that the Cityzens would be traveling back with a first leg victory.

Although Pep Guardiola's men will be favored to go through, one can never discount the likes of Neymar and PSG. With a minimum of 2 goals required by the visitors, we can expect attacking football and plenty of goalmouth action in this UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg.

Squads to choose from

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen, J Trafford, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, P Sandler, Eric Garcia, A Bernabe, L Mbete, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho, F Nmecha, T Doyle, C Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, L Delap

PSG

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, A Letellier, Y Saidani, D Franchi, M Randriamamy, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Diallo, Kehrer, M Bakker, C Dagba, Juan Bernat, T Pembele, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Rafael Alcantara, Pablo Sarabia, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Danilo, Paredes, Gueye, K Ruiz-Atil, N Bitumazala, X Simmons, M Kapo, A Kamara, I Gharbi, E Michut, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Moise-Kean, Mauro Icardi, K Nagera, A Fressange

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (MCI)

Ederson; Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

PSG

Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Kylian Mbappe

Match Details

Match: Manchester City (MCI) vs PSG, UEFA Champions League

Date: 5th May 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City (MCI) vs PSG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Manchester City will look to dominate possession and limit PSG's chances in the final third. It could be a good option to go with a Manchester City midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri.

PSG, on the other hand, will be looking to attack and the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are too important to drop from the 11. Also, as witnessed last week, Marquinhos always gets a lot of points in Dream11 and should be included.

A safe captaincy option would be Kevin De Bruyne. Kylian Mbappe's fitness is uncertain and giving the vice captaincy to Neymar would be a good option in this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Keylor Navas; Zinchenko, Marquinhos, Dias, Walker; Kevin De Bruyne (C), Bernardo Silva, Rodri Hernandez; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar (VC), Phil Foden

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Vice-captain: Neymar (PSG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Keylor Navas; Marquinhos, Dias, Walker, Florenzi; Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva; Neymar (C), Kylian Mbappe (VC)

Captain: Neymar (PSG), Vice-captain: Mbappe (PSG)

The second option should be taken if you are backing PSG to complete a stunning turn around. If Zinchenko does not start, taking Florenzi will be a good option.

With both teams going for the win, goals are definitely expected and the emphasis should be more on the forward players rather than the defensive ones.

