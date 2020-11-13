McTominay and Robertson herald Scotland’s newfound spirit heading into Euro 2020

Scottish football is back on the map, with the Saltires securing a historic qualification to Euro 2020. Scotland defeated Serbia on penalties in the Euro 2020 play-offs to qualify for the tournament.

After a cagey 1-1 draw in regulation time, and after extra-time, the penalty shootout was a gripping encounter for both teams. However, manager Steve Clarke and his boys stood the test of time and progressed following a 5-4 win in the shootout.

“It is great for Scotland and puts us back on the map. It puts us in the next tournament. The whole nation can be proud,” the Scotland coach said, as quoted by the Evening Express.

“But no one can be prouder than the players on the pitch because they were magnificent. It was a magnificent night for everyone in Scotland. I hope the supporters enjoyed the moment as much as we did in Belgrade. We have shown that we have built great character in the squad," said Clarke.

🙌 What a save from David Marshall to win it last night.



We're willing to bet some of you filmed your reactions. If you did – we want to see them.



Either DM them to us or Tweet them to us using #MyMarshallMoment. pic.twitter.com/OH6fro7Bmc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 13, 2020

Qualification to the Euros puts the country back on the map after over two decades of underachieving. It also highlights the newfound spirit that this group of players have.

Scotland has had some very great players in the past. The likes of Dennis Law and Kenny Dalglish had their moments, but the current squad is a rare golden generation.

This team consists of players who playing top-level football on a consistent basis. On Thursday, Clarke had the honour of calling upon Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney to his starting line-up.

Robertson, who is the captain of the side, and McTominay, who played as a make-shift center-back, exemplify everything that this Scotland team is about: passion and hardwork.

EURO 2020? NOW it’s a party.



Let’s make next summer unforgettable.#NoScotlandNoParty pic.twitter.com/cP5sPG2W4E — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2020

Advertisement

Both players were playing in uncomfortable positions against the Serbs but gave a 100%, including holding their nerves during the penalty shootouts.

Euro 2020 will be Scotland’s first major international tournament since the 1998 FIFA World Cup. It’s a proud moment for Clarke and his lads and they have every right to enjoy it.