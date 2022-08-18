'Meaningful direct talks tomorrow to agree a fee" - Chelsea set to open negotiations with Barcelona for 'perfect' player according to Ben Jacobs 

Journalist Ben Jacobs has said that Chelsea's desperate search for a seasoned striker has boiled down to Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

In an exclusive conversation with The Done Deal Show, Jacobs said that the London-based club believes Aubameyang is the perfect fit to spearhead their attack.

@jacobsben of @cbssportsgolazo reveals the big stumbling block in the transfer Chelsea and Barcelona are still far apart in their Aubameyang valuation@jacobsben of @cbssportsgolazo reveals the big stumbling block in the transfer Chelsea and Barcelona are still far apart in their Aubameyang valuation 💶@jacobsben of @cbssportsgolazo reveals the big stumbling block in the transfer 👇 https://t.co/RM9pzicRuK

The journalist also revealed that there are 'meaningful talks' happening between the two clubs and they could soon agree upon fees and other formal agreements.

Revealing the Blues' interest in Aubameyang, Jacobs said:

“Chelsea really want Aubameyang. There’s meaningful, direct talks tomorrow morning to agree a fee.''

Thomas Tuchel is in desperate need of a striker after losing Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and Timo Werner to RB Leipzig. The Blues failed to convert their chances in last weekend's clash against Tottenham Hotspur and ended the game with a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang feels sidelined after the Spanish club signed Bayern Munich's legendary striker Robert Lewandowski in the current summer transfer window. The Gabonese striker has been linked to several clubs, including the Blues, who are looking to sign a striker before the transfer window closes.

However, Tuchel is not ready for Barcelona's initial offer of £25 million for the striker. The Blues have set their opening bid at £11 million and are open to further talks, but have openly rejected the initial offer made by their Spanish opponents.

Jacobs added:

“Barcelona can be picky, which is why they’ve set this price tag on Aubameyang, which Chelsea think is miles too high. Chelsea’s original valuation was £11m, they are prepared to go up but probably not to the £25m Barcelona want, but their perspective is they’d prefer to pay £15m.

“The Chelsea perspective is Aubameyang is a top target, they think he’s perfect for the system. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t have any concerns about Aubameyang and the manner in which he left Arsenal because he knows the player really well.”

Manchester United enter race to sign Chelsea target and Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Daily Telegraph football reporter Matt Law has revealed Manchester United's interest in the Blues' target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Erik ten Hag is making desperate attempts, just like Tuchel, to sign a striker before the summer transfer window closes.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT #mufc As reported in Spain, Manchester United have made a check on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but my understanding is that, currently, if he leaves Barcelona it will be for Chelsea. Talks continuing #cfc As reported in Spain, Manchester United have made a check on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but my understanding is that, currently, if he leaves Barcelona it will be for Chelsea. Talks continuing #cfc #mufc

The former Arsenal striker left midway through last season to join Barcelona. He has put up good performances for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals and assisting one in 24 matches across different competitions.

Tuchel made the first move to engage the Gabonese international as a potential signing. Ten Hag and United only recently joined in to compete with their league rivals in securing the player's services.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit