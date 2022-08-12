“Nobody will break that record anytime soon!” – Timo Werner explains what led to him losing confidence at Chelsea

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has revealed that a combination of missed chances and plenty of VAR decisions against him severely impacted his confidence at Chelsea.

The German, who joined the Blues in a €50 million transfer in 2020, returned to Leipzig this summer after two difficult years with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

In 89 games, Werner struck only 23 times, including just 10 in the Premier League, as he struggled to replicate his Leipzig form at Chelsea.

Bobby Vincent @BobbyVincentFL Werner: "I had a few misses in my first year at Chelsea. Then I think I set a new record for VAR decisions against me – nobody will break that record anytime soon! All of that led to me losing confidence in my second year." #CFC Werner: "I had a few misses in my first year at Chelsea. Then I think I set a new record for VAR decisions against me – nobody will break that record anytime soon! All of that led to me losing confidence in my second year." #CFC

Now back in the Bundesliga after completing a £25.3 million transfer from west London, Werner has opened up on his travails on English soil.

He said (via journalist Bobby Vincent):

"I had a few misses in my first year at Chelsea. Then I think I set a new record for VAR decisions against me – nobody will break that record anytime soon! All of that led to me losing confidence in my second year."

Werner was criticized for missing a host of chances during his time at the club. He will also be remembered for the numerous VAR decisions that went against him.

EPL Statman @EPLStatman



His Premier League record:



🏟 56 Appearances

10 Goals

9 Assists



Five of his 10 PL goals come against Southampton.



#CFC | #Chelsea | #PL Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal after two seasons at Chelsea.His Premier League record:🏟 56 Appearances10 Goals9 AssistsFive of his 10 PL goals come against Southampton. Timo Werner has re-joined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal after two seasons at Chelsea.His Premier League record: 🏟 56 Appearances⚽️ 10 Goals 🅰️ 9 Assists Five of his 10 PL goals come against Southampton. 😆#CFC | #Chelsea | #PL https://t.co/z2ugdjfUKW

However, the 26-year-old also reflected on some of his fondest memories at the club, such as winning the Champions League in 2021.

"My first year at Chelsea was probably my most successful year ever. Not on a personal level, but it was always portrayed worse than it actually was. I was the top scorer that season and we won the Champions League. I couldn't ask for much more."

Werner later added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup medals to his collection, but lost in the FA Cup and EFL Cup finals last season.

Chelsea are now without a striker

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were two out-and-out strikers in the Blues' squad, but now with both players gone, the club are now without a recognized number nine.

Kai Havertz has often played in that role, but his goalscoring returns haven't been impressive. Thomas Tuchel's Raheem Sterling experiment was a debacle, with the new signing struggling in front of goal.

With the summer transfer window just under three weeks from slamming shut, the Blues are currently exploring their possible options for a new goalscoring talisman to lead the line.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava