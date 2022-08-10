"Medical tests completed" - Fabrizio Romano confirms loan exit of another Chelsea star 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The Italian journalist stated that the 23-year-old has completed a medical at the French club and will join on loan. The two clubs are preparing documents which could include a mandatory clause of €15 million to make the deal permanent.

Sarr made 119 appearances for Nice across four seasons before joining the Blues in 2020 on a free transfer. He was immediately shipped out on-loan to Porto before making his Chelsea debut last season.

Chelsea and Monaco are preparing documents and contracts today. Medical tests completed for Malang Sarr, he's now set to be announced as new AS Monaco player on loan with clause around €15m that could become mandatory.

The former France U21 international was ultimately disappointing across the campaign. He only made 21 appearances, with just eight of them coming in the Premier League.

Sarr is set to become the third centre-back to leave the west London club this summer. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have also departed on free transfers.

So far, Thomas Tuchel's side have only brought in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli as a recognized centre-back. They will surely need more ahead of a long season.

Malang Sarr loan (with obligation to buy) to Monaco should be confirmed later today. Everything in order and medicals passed

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers declares Chelsea target 'not for sale'

According to The Express, the Foxes have rejected two bids from the London club for Wesley Fofana, with one bid being as high as £70 million.

The 21-year-old has become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football following his impressive 51 appearances for Leicester overall. However, Fofana's progress was hampered as he suffered a broken leg in pre-season last year and played just 12 matches.

The French U21 international still has three years left on his contract.

He is one of a number of valuable players reportedly linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer.

When asked about the future of his star defender, Rodgers told a press conference (as quoted in the previously mentioned Express article):

"He’s not for sale. He still has lots of improvements to make. He’s very happy here, he really enjoys being here. Naturally he will attract the interest of other clubs. Our job, in not signing anyone so far, is to at least keep the players we have. I know that’s the intention of the club."

With Fofana recovering from his broken leg, the centre-back will have hopes of making it into the France squad for the FIFA World Cup later this year. Though Chelsea are clearly desperate to sign Fofana, they may have to offer a world-record fee for the defender to secure his services.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are preparing new proposal for Wesley Fofana. Negotiations will continue with Leicester, they insist he's not for sale but Chelsea will now push again after bid for more than £70m turned down last week. Fofana wants the move. Chelsea will try again, on it.

